Karnataka election news: 'Congress’ poll promises are financially viable': DK Shivakumar to HT

In a last-minute campaign to better its electoral chances in Karnataka, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched protests against the Congress over its poll promise to ban the Bajrang Dal. In an interview with HT, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar said that the BJP is harping on the issue because it doesn’t have any achievements to show on the development during its tenure. He further added the party’s poll promises of providing free electricity, and stipends for unemployed youths and women among others are financially viable and that removing the corrupt practices of the BJP government would bring in more funds for development

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. (ANI)

Edited excerpts:

Is there a sense that in the 2023 election, the Congress has momentum going in its favour.?

When I took over as the party president, ‘Operation Kamala’ had just taken place and in the byelection, we got only 2-3 seats. Then KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) president Dinesh Gundu Rao stepped down because that team couldn’t manage the situation the party was in. So, Rahul Gandhi asked if I could do something to mobilise the cadre. We took out the Mekedatu Padayatra. Our party workers and people rallied behind us because we were doing it so that Bengaluru city may get power and drinking water. The campaign and momentum peaked with the Bharath Jodo yatra. And we were able to call out the BJP consistently over the corruption, which has put them on the back foot.

But do you think the momentum you have created has been impacted by the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the controversy over the poll promise to ban the Bajrang Dal?

The BJP is making this an issue because they have no work to show. The Prime Minister also is using emotions to campaign in the state, instead of talking about what development has been undertaken by his government. He should be talking about how many jobs were created by his party or how much land they irrigated, but they are creating a ruckus over these issues.

Could you clarify your stand on the Bajrang Dal issue because some of your leaders are saying there won’t be any ban?

We have said that whoever disrupts the peace in society should be kept away. That’s all. Talking about the Bajrang Dal, they are responsible for coordinated attacks in the name of moral policing, they are involved in extortion and much more.

In the past, the government has banned organisations that were deemed terror outfits. Are you telling that the Bajrang Dal is a terrorist organisation?

I think there is an unnecessary amount of attention on this issue. It diverts attention from real issues that concern the voters of the state. Let’s focus on the elections.

Talking about issues, your party is relying heavily on the five poll promises you have made – free rice, free electricity, unemployment stipend, stipend for women and free bus rides for women. Can a Congress government afford to fulfil them? Estimates suggest it would require more than ₹40,000 crores.

First of all, the prices have skyrocketed, and the income of the common man has not increased if not gone down. It has become difficult for people to sustain. That is why we want to introduce these schemes; it is our responsibility to ease their burden and people will appreciate it.

Now coming to the money part, our state budget is more than 3 lakh crores. In the current (financial) system we can provide ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 for these projects. Whatever schemes we have announced are feasible. Most importantly, when we put an end to the 40% commission system that the BJP is running now, under which project estimates are doubled to facilitate bribes, we can get more funds for these projects.

What about your poll promise to increase the reservation in the state to 75%. There were concerns about whether the decision announced by the BJP government to increase the reservation cap to 56% would stand in court and your party is going way beyond that limit as well.

How has Tamil Nadu done it then? We want to give a reservation that is proportionate to the population. What has the BJP done, they removed the 4% reservation and put them in the general category. Do you really think it is fair for Muslim students to compete against Brahmins for reservation in education? At the end of the day, it is important to give reservations as per the population and social justice needs of the communities.

Since we are on the topic of reservation, will the Congress release the caste census data if it comes to power?

When Congress comes to power, we will act on getting the data published.

If the election’s outcome calls for a hung government, will you be willing to join hands with Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) again?

We are confident such a situation will not come this time. We will form the government on our own.

Such a situation then presents the problem of ‘Operation Kamala’.

You wait till (May) 13, you will see why there is no need for this question at all. Also, the BJP is misusing the official machinery already. You saw how votes were being deleted from the voter list. This shows their desperation and is a sign that we will win.

The party is relying on you to get the Vokkaliga votes in the old Mysuru region. There have been talks of projecting you as a Vokkaliga chief minister as well. How successful have you been on this front?

I am not just a Vokkaliga leader, I stand for all sections of society. May it be Lingayats, Vokkaligas or the backward classes I have support from all of them. Like the Congress party, even I am for everyone. I want to be a representative of all sections of society.

But the JD(S) is consolidating its Vokkaligas vote bank

They will get way fewer seats than they got last time.

Do you think the Lingayat votes would shift from the BJP to the Congress?

Since I have become the KPCC president there is a change in attitude in the party and in the Lingayat community’s outlook towards our party. They trust me, they love me, and they will stand by the Congress.

Are you saying you consider yourself a mass leader with pan-state influence?

I have fought my battles and come up the ranks. I have travelled across the state and built a rapport with the people. I’m not some leader who dropped from the sky, I have worked my way up from the grassroots.

