Karnataka elections: Ex - CM Jagadish Shettar trails in Hubballi - Dharwad Central

Ex – Karnataka CM and the Congress candidate from Hubballi – Dharwad Central, Jagadish Shettar is trailing at his bastion, according to the early trends of the Election Commission after counting the 97028 votes.

Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The EC numbers at 1 pm suggested that the Shettar, who left the BJP and joined Congress, is trailing by around 35000. The BJP candidate, Mahesh Tenginakai is leading in this constituency. However, the final winner from Hubballi – Dharwad Central will only be declared after a few hours from now.

Jagadish Shettar, who was one of the BJP’s prominent leaders in Karnataka and also a face of Lingayat community in the Hubballi Dharwad region left the party after he was denied a ticket. However, the Congress party invited him and offered a ticket.

Also Read - Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE: Congress leads over BJP in early trends

At 1 pm, the Congress continues to maintain the lead and BJP is struggling. The Congress is currently leading at 129 seats and the BJP is leading at 65 seats. The JDS too is leading in 22 seats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The counting is being held at 36 centres across the state, in which 2,615 candidates are in the fray. “The counting of votes has started at 8am across 36 designated centres in the southern state," the Election Commission said. A clear picture of the result is likely to emerge a few hours later from now. The magic figure to form the government in Karnataka is 113 seats. The state also saw a voter turnout of 73.16 per cent on Wednesday polling.