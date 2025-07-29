Karnataka government revokes suspension of 4 officers in stampede case

The Karnataka government on Monday revoked the suspension of four police officers, including three senior IPS officers, who were suspended after the June 4 stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru claimed 11 lives and left several injured. A day after the stampede that killed 11 people, chief minister Siddaramaiah on June 5 had ordered the suspension of five officers PTI (PTI)

In an order dated July 28, the Siddaramaiah-led government reinstated four top officers, including two IPS officers and two Karnataka State Police Service officers to duty, pending disciplinary proceedings against all four. However, the suspension of inspector general of police Vikash Kumar Vikash, stands as proceedings related to his case are currently underway in the Karnataka high court.

As per the order, the suspension orders against additional director general of police (ADGP) B Dayananda and superintendent of police (SP) Shekar H Tekannavar were reconsidered and revoked. In addition, the suspensions of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) C Balakrishna and police inspector A K Girish were also lifted.

In the official order, the department of personnel and administrative reforms wrote: “In view of the facts and circumstances explained in the preamble, the Government of Karnataka, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3(7)(c) of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1969, hereby revokes the order of suspension of Sri. B Dayananda, IPS (KN: 1994) and Sri. Shekar H Tekannavar, IPS (KN: 2014) and reinstates into service with immediate effect.”

The government stated that both the judicial commission headed by retired high court judge justice John Michael D’Cunh and the magisterial committee led by Bengaluru urban deputy commissioner Jagadish G completed their inquiries into the stampede and submitted their reports on July 10 and July 11, respectively.

“Since both the judicial commission and magisterial committee have completed their inquiry and submitted their reports, and the officers have also submitted representations requesting to revoke their suspension, the government has reconsidered the matter,” the order stated.

The government clarified that the officers would continue to face disciplinary proceedings under Rule 8 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. Similarly, the suspension orders for C Balakrishna and A K Girish have also been withdrawn under Rule 5(5) of the Karnataka State Police (Disciplinary Proceedings) Rules, 1965.

The government order added that the reinstatements were effective immediately and the departmental inquiries would continue as per the provisions of the respective rules.

The officers were earlier placed under suspension following the stampede, which led to a judicial inquiry and a magisterial probe. While details of the inquiry findings have not been made public, the government’s action indicates that preliminary culpability may not have been established against the suspended officers.

Prepared by retired high court judge John Michael D’Cunha, the report named the RCB team management, event firm DNA Entertainment Networks, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and senior police officials as responsible for the lapses that led to the stampede.

“There was a complete collapse of planning and coordination. Every agency involved — from the organisers to the police — ignored red flags,” said a senior official familiar with the contents of the report.

The report also pointed out critical failures by the police. “While around 79 personnel were posted inside the stadium, no force was deployed to manage the crowd outside. The Joint Commissioner of Police arrived at the scene only after 4 pm, and the city police commissioner was reportedly informed over two hours after the stampede occurred. “The failure to act on early signs of overcrowding cost lives,” said a senior official familiar with the contents of the report.. “There were opportunities to intervene, but no one responded until it was too late.”

A day after the stampede, chief minister Siddaramaiah had ordered the suspension of five officers. “...it is found that there has been on the face of it substantial dereliction of duty by these officers,” their suspension order had said.