Karnataka government to drop ‘heavily drunk’ people home during New Year’s Eve celebrations

The Karnataka government has announced special measures to handle New Year’s Eve celebrations, including arrangements to safely assist people who are heavily intoxicated. Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Wednesday that the state government will drop "heavily drunk" people to their homes amid New Year's Eve celebrations. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara with Bengaluru City Commissioner of Police B Dayananda and other police personnel. (PTI)

Parameshwara added that the state has identified 15 rest centres where such individuals can be kept until the effects of alcohol wear off. After that, they will be allowed to return home safely, news agency ANI reported.

"We will not drop everyone off at home. Those who have drunk heavily, who are unable to walk, and who have reached a state of losing consciousness will be taken. We have set up resting places at 15 locations. They will be kept there until the intoxication wears off and then sent back,'' he said.

Also read| Bengaluru techie, 23, killed in gas cylinder blast at PG accommodation; 3 injured

Parameshwara said incidents related to heavy drinking are mostly reported from major cities such as Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Belagavi and Mangaluru, where large crowds gather to welcome the New Year.

Addressing women's safety, he added, "Especially in the case of women, it is difficult to say what condition they may be in at that time. Some may be in a state of losing consciousness. Anything can happen at that moment. That is why we have made arrangements and taken precautionary measures. We must ensure that others do not misuse the situation. For this reason, we have put all 30 districts on alert."

Also read| 26-year-old Biocon employee falls to death from fifth floor in Bengaluru, probe on

He added that instructions have been issued to bars and pubs, and authorities are closely monitoring arrangements in busy public spaces to avoid accidents or crowd-related incidents. With thousands of people expected on the streets, especially in Bengaluru, the government is taking extra precautions to manage congestion and prevent disorder.

On enforcement, Parameshwara said drink-and-drive checks will continue as usual. Police have identified 160 locations across the state for monitoring.

"In some districts, such activity does not occur. But in places like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Belagavi, and Mangaluru, there will be activity. People come out onto the streets to enjoy themselves. I have issued instructions to bars and pubs. In Bengaluru, a large number of people come from outside. Kannadigas are fewer in number; many come from outside. They drink and enjoy. At that time, when large crowds gather, there can be pushing and jostling. That is why we are paying extra attention," he said.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar shared details of the security arrangements in Bengaluru. In a post on social media platform X, he said more than 20,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city, along with special women squads.

According to Shivakumar, police will focus on high-traffic areas, women’s safety, crowd control and traffic management. Technology will be used to monitor movement across the city, while steps are also in place to curb unsafe driving and other risks during the celebrations.

(With ANI inputs)