Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has issued a directive this week to identify suitable land for the establishment of a jeans textile park in Ballari. Chief minister Siddaramaiah presided over a meeting of elected representatives from Ballari , instructing district in-charge minister B Nagendra and Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy to locate appropriate land for the creation of the jeans textile park. Additionally, they were tasked with preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the initiative. Chief minister Siddaramaiah instructed district in-charge minister B Nagendra and Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy to locate appropriate land for the creation of the jeans textile park. (PTI)

In the lead-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10, former Congress chief and current Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi, had made five key commitments, one of which was a pledge of ₹ 5,000 crore for the establishment of an apparel park in Ballari. Subsequently, Rahul Gandhi corresponded with the State Government to emphasise his proposal.

During his Bharat Jodo Yatra in September 2022, Rahul Gandhi halted in Ballari and made promises to enhance the district’s infrastructure. Rahul Gandhi stated during the roadshow, “I visited some jeans manufacturing units in Ballari during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. I witnessed the challenges faced by the women employed in these units. I wish to assure you that we are committed to transforming Ballari into India’s denim capital. We intend to establish a dedicated jeans manufacturing park.” He further added that if Congress were to assume power, they would allocate ₹5,000 crore to establish a Jeans Apparel Park in Ballari.

However, tangible changes on the ground have been elusive since the party came to power Vinayak Rao, President of the Bellary Garment Manufacturers Association (BGMA) said: “We are faced with a host of issues. The cotton price hike in 2022 was just one more blow to the industry.” He added that the textile park could revive the industry and the Congress should fulfil its promise.

Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy said that chief minister Siddaramaiah had convened a meeting with all Ballari MLAs to discuss ongoing projects in the district on August 8 . “Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, we have been directed to prepare a DPR (Detailed Project Report) and identify appropriate land within Ballari city for the proposed textile park. Will present the DPR and collaborate closely with the district administration to make a comprehensive list of government-owned lands,” said the MLA.

