Karnataka Governor delivers full R-Day address sans omission

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot delivered the state government’s Republic Day address in full on Monday. Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot greets CM Siddaramaiah during the 77th Republic Day celebrations at Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru on Monday. (@siddaramaiah X)

Gehlot, who hoisted the national flag at the 77th Republic Day celebrations at Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground, read out a speech prepared by the state government without omission. Officials described the development as significant, noting that this year’s address contained no major points critical of the Union government.

The speech itself highlighted the state’s flagship welfare guarantees, economic investments and administrative measures. Gehlot said 13.7 million families received direct financial benefits from one or another government scheme during 2024–25. More than ₹1.13 lakh crore was disbursed under the five guarantee schemes, part of an annual expenditure of ₹1.12 lakh crore aimed at supporting vulnerable sections and energizing the economy, he said.

“As a result, several studies indicate that people’s purchasing power has increased and families are being empowered financially,” he said.

Among measures for women, he listed 12 days of menstrual leave annually and the formation of an ‘Akka’ task force. The programs, he said, had enabled families to ensure children’s education, healthcare, nutrition and economic activities needed for self-reliant lives.

The address also set out the government’s growth plans. A ₹1,000 crore Local Economy Accelerator Programme aims to create five lakh jobs over five years. A Karnataka Quantum Roadmap envisions building a $20 billion quantum economy by 2035. Projects worth ₹1.5 lakh crore are underway in Bengaluru, while ₹83,000 crore in capital expenditure has been directed toward employment generation.

Administrative updates included the disposal of over 80 percent of long-pending revenue court cases, completion of 91,163 podis, and declaration of 4,050 unrecorded villages as revenue villages. On infrastructure, agreements have been signed to procure 3,704 MW of electricity from private companies, and state-owned firms have action plans to generate an additional 4,794 MW. The recommendations of the Dr. Sukhdeo Thorat Committee in education are being implemented, and several cities -- including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Mangaluru, Shivamogga and Davanagere -- are emerging as health hubs.

Turning to constitutional values, he said, “The responsibility of preserving the federal structure without weakening it lies with all of us. If we protect the Constitution, the Constitution will protect us. The Constitution is increasingly becoming relevant day-by-day.”

“The most important task before the people is to elect representatives who work with an understanding of the core spirit of the Constitution, and preserve democracy through continuous questioning and dialogue,” he said.