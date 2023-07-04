Corruption in Karnataka has almost institutionalised, says Governor

Bengaluru: Expressing concern over corruption in the state, Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday said it has become almost institutionalised, and the state government would take administrative and legislative measures to eradicate it. Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot addresses the joint session of state assembly, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI)

The first budget session of the Congress-led government in Karnataka began on Monday with the governor’s address.

“Corruption has become so entrenched in our system that for many reasons it has become almost institutionalised. Eradicating it is a major challenge. I seek your cooperation to meet this challenge and root out corruption. The government will take all necessary administrative and legislative measures in this regard,” the governor said.

The governor’s statement, at the beginning of an assembly session, comes as an intent statement of the state government and not necessarily of the governor.

The Congress party, during the Assembly elections earlier, had capitalised on the ‘40% commission’ allegations and made corruption their primary electoral plank, against the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. The Congress emerged victorious, capturing 135 seats and 42.88% of the vote share, while the BJP secured only 66 seats out of the 224-member House.

In his address to the joint session of both Houses of the State Legislature, the governor stated that in the next five years, the state government would place emphasis on a people-centric economy. “It is the aim of our government to make Karnataka emerge as a socially inclusive and culturally vibrant economic powerhouse,” he added.

Noting that narrow minds create divisions and differences between different communities, and the remnants of such a mindset still survive at various levels in the society, the governor said, adding that the government would take all the steps to build a peaceful and loving society. “We will strive for peace and harmony among everyone as enshrined in our Constitution. In the next five years we will make sincere efforts to build an equal society as dreamt by Buddha, Basava, Narayana Guru, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Kuvempu.”

Gehlot further pointed out that the fiscal, administrative and legislative independence of the states need to be strengthened. He said that Karnataka, which once stood tall and contributed immensely to the country, has landed into a state of distress. “Bringing out Karnataka from this economic distress shall be the priority of my government.”

The governor mentioned that under the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, the additional allotment of five kg rice by the state government would be provided in the form of Direct Benefit Transfer of money at ₹34 per kg per person directly into the bank accounts of the poor families, each month. This arrangement will continue until the quantum of rice for the additional five kg rice to all the poor households is tied up, he said, adding that the state government would make the state hunger-free through ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme and ‘Indira Canteens’.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai termed the governor’s speech “bland” and lacked “spirit.” The governor’s speech was bland speech according to me. There was no life. The new government is like one with no new spirit or new compass. It’s not a new speech that inspires hope,” he said.

