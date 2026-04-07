The Karnataka government will hold a high-level meeting on April 10 to address the ongoing shortage and price disparity of auto LPG, which has disrupted autorickshaw services across Bengaluru and other parts of the state. Karnataka govt calls meet over auto LPG crisis on April 10

Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs Minister KH Muniyappa said on Monday that the meeting would bring together private suppliers, central government officials, Indian Oil Corporation coordinators, police and senior state authorities to find a resolution.

The shortage has led to long queues outside fuel stations, particularly at outlets run by public sector companies, as drivers avoid higher-priced private pumps. According to driver’s associations, PSU-operated stations are selling auto LPG at around ₹89.52 per litre, while private outlets are charging between ₹99 and ₹105, pushing more drivers towards government-run distribution centres and increasing waiting times.

Muniyappa said the state receives about 3,000 auto LPG cylinders daily from central government supplies, with private companies contributing a similar number. However, he acknowledged that higher prices charged by private suppliers have worsened the situation for drivers.

“We know that auto drivers are in distress. The central government is supplying around 3,000 auto LPG cylinders every day. However, private suppliers have increased the prices. This is causing inconvenience to auto drivers. I will immediately call a meeting to resolve the issue,” Muniyappa said.

“The government supplies about 3,000 auto LPG cylinders every day. Private companies also supply an equal number of cylinders. I have come to know that private companies have increased the prices. I will talk to the concerned officials,” he added, noting that the issue would be taken up on priority.

The minister linked the supply strain to the broader global energy situation, citing the ongoing conflict in West Asia. He said cooperation across agencies would be necessary to stabilise supplies and suggested that earlier planning at the national level could have mitigated the crisis.

Despite the assurances, auto drivers expressed frustration after meeting the minister, saying their livelihoods have been severely affected. They criticised delays in addressing fuel pricing issues and alleged a lack of enforcement against private fuel stations. Drivers also warned of protests if their demands are not met by the April 10 deadline, including plans to show black flags during the minister’s public appearances.

The crisis has been compounded by a recent suggestion from Indian Oil Corporation Limited asking drivers to temporarily switch to petrol. Drivers rejected the proposal, calling it economically unviable.

“One litre of LPG can take an auto up to around 40 km, whereas petrol typically gives only 20 to 25 km. In fact, these vehicles perform even worse when run on petrol. LPG autos are simply not designed for petrol use. Even if we switch, it would mean spending an additional ₹250 to ₹300 every day, which is not sustainable for drivers. The government needs to step in and ensure a steady supply of auto LPG,” said Rame Gowda, an auto driver.

Indian Oil has increased auto LPG supply in Karnataka from 43.5 metric tonnes per day in February to 68.53 metric tonnes as of April 4. Still, drivers say the supply remains insufficient and unevenly priced.

“At present, LPG stations are getting about 6,000 auto cylinders a day, roughly 3,000 supplied to outlets run by oil marketing companies and another 3,000 to private pumps. But private outlets are charging much higher than the rate fixed by Indian Oil. While PSU-run stations are selling auto LPG at ₹89.52 per litre, private pumps are demanding anywhere between ₹110 and ₹135, taking advantage of the shortage. It has become extremely difficult for us to manage at these prices. Earlier, before the war, the rate was around ₹66 per litre,” said Mohammed Rafeeq, another auto driver.