'Sometimes ice should break': DKS explains why he accepted Karnataka deputy CM role

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Thursday said he had agreed to becoming deputy chief minister in the larger interests of the Congress. "The Congress party we have a commitment before the people of Karnataka. Parliament elections are ahead. So, I have to bow to the AICC president and the Gandhi family. In the larger interest of the party (I have agreed to the formula) and why not, because sometimes the ice should break. Ultimately, there is a responsibility towards what we have a commitment to the people of Karnataka and we have to deliver,” Shivakumar said.The Congress has named Siddaramaiah as the chief minister of Karnataka, ending days of deadlock since it won the assembly election with 135 seats. HT had learnt the decision was made shortly after midnight. Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh said,"I am not fully happy but in the interest of Karnataka we wanted to fulfil our commitment...That is why DK Shivakumar had to accept. In future we will see, there is a long way to go. ...I wish it (CM post for DK Shivakumar) but it didn't happen, we will wait and see". The 61-year-old Vokkaliga leader, considered the ‘troubleshooter’ for the party, had held his ground during his negotiations with the party high command which was treading with caution to ensure a perfect balance of power between the two stalwarts.HT had reported that Shivakumar had been offered the deputy chief minister's post along with six portfolios. However, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had warned his party leaders of making any statement unless the official confirmation is made.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON