Home / India News / DK Shivakumar gets ‘deputy+6 portfolios’ offer, Congress warns against speculation

DK Shivakumar gets ‘deputy+6 portfolios’ offer, Congress warns against speculation

ByHT News Desk
May 17, 2023 03:07 PM IST

The Congress, however, rejected the reports and said the deliberations on the Karnataka chief minister's post were still underway.

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Congress president, has been offered the deputy chief minister post along with six portfolios. However, there has been no decision on the offer yet, sources familiar with the development said.

Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar met Rahul Gandhi amid the ongoing suspense over the chief ministerial face.(AP file)
Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar met Rahul Gandhi amid the ongoing suspense over the chief ministerial face.(AP file)

Reports indicated that Siddaramaiah could be the next Karnataka chief minister. His swearing-in is likely to take place on Thursday.

The Congress, however, rejected the reports and said the deliberations on the Karnataka CM post were still underway.

"Deliberations on the Karnataka CM are still on -- no decision still taken. Don't resort to speculation or planted news... A decision will be announced today or tomorrow and the Cabinet will be in place within 72 hours," said Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala told the media.

The development comes even as the Congress brass, including Rahul Gandhi, met senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar on Wednesday as the party closes in on naming the next Karnataka chief minister after a thumping victory in the assembly election.

Also Read: Karnataka CM Race LIVE Updates

Shivakumar on Wednesday arrived at Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath in New Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi amid the ongoing suspense over the chief ministerial face.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah, a former Karnataka CM, also met the Congress leader.

Mallikarjun Kharge's meeting with all stakeholders

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has held talks with all stakeholders in Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi had met Kharge on Tuesday to discuss government formation in the southern state.

Siddaramaiah had reached Kharge's residence along with his son Yatindra and MLAs Zameer Ahmad, Bhyrati Suresh, and senior leader KJ George.

The results of the assembly election were declared on Saturday and the newly elected Congress MLAs on Sunday authorised Kharge to take a decision. With the action shifting to Delhi, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar reached Delhi.

The Congress won 135 seats in the recently held election to the 224-member Karnataka assembly.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
dk shivakumar siddaramaiah karnataka rahul gandhi karnataka election karnataka assembly election + 4 more
dk shivakumar siddaramaiah karnataka rahul gandhi karnataka election karnataka assembly election + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out