DK Shivakumar gets ‘deputy+6 portfolios’ offer, Congress warns against speculation

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Congress president, has been offered the deputy chief minister post along with six portfolios. However, there has been no decision on the offer yet, sources familiar with the development said. Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar met Rahul Gandhi amid the ongoing suspense over the chief ministerial face.(AP file)

Reports indicated that Siddaramaiah could be the next Karnataka chief minister. His swearing-in is likely to take place on Thursday.

The Congress, however, rejected the reports and said the deliberations on the Karnataka CM post were still underway.

"Deliberations on the Karnataka CM are still on -- no decision still taken. Don't resort to speculation or planted news... A decision will be announced today or tomorrow and the Cabinet will be in place within 72 hours," said Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala told the media.

The development comes even as the Congress brass, including Rahul Gandhi, met senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar on Wednesday as the party closes in on naming the next Karnataka chief minister after a thumping victory in the assembly election.

Shivakumar on Wednesday arrived at Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath in New Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi amid the ongoing suspense over the chief ministerial face.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah, a former Karnataka CM, also met the Congress leader.

Mallikarjun Kharge's meeting with all stakeholders

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has held talks with all stakeholders in Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi had met Kharge on Tuesday to discuss government formation in the southern state.

Siddaramaiah had reached Kharge's residence along with his son Yatindra and MLAs Zameer Ahmad, Bhyrati Suresh, and senior leader KJ George.

The results of the assembly election were declared on Saturday and the newly elected Congress MLAs on Sunday authorised Kharge to take a decision. With the action shifting to Delhi, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar reached Delhi.

The Congress won 135 seats in the recently held election to the 224-member Karnataka assembly.

