Karnataka deal reached: Siddaramaiah CM, DKS deputy, no clarity on rotation

Karnataka chief ministerial contenders have agreed to a compromise formula with Siddaramaiah set to get the state’s top elected post while DK Shivakumar will be his deputy and remain the state party chief as the Congress resolved a stalemate over the matter after three days of negotiations. The formula was agreed upon late on Wednesday after a meeting with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

There is no clarity on whether there will be a rotation period for the chief ministerial post. People close to Shivakumar claim there will be, with both leaders getting 2.5 years each but there is no confirmation on this. HT learns that a discussion on this may have been deferred till after the 2024 national polls. Shivakumar’s people are expected to get key posts even as portfolios are yet to be decided.

But while the details will emerge soon, what is clear right now is that a deal has been reached.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar wanted to meet Sonia Gandhi, who is not in Delhi before finalising the power-sharing arrangement. But she spoke to them.

Congress leaders earlier shuffled in and out of meetings that ran late into Wednesday night as the party attempted to strike a united front. They scotched rumours of a rift in the party and asked leaders to not make out-of-turn statements to the media, saying that the government will be formed within the next 48-72 hours.

The Congress sought to resolve the impasse without public acrimony as the party wants to carry the momentum from its victory in Karnataka over to assembly elections scheduled later this year, and the 2024 polls.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have camped in Delhi for negotiations. Siddaramaiahmet Rahul Gandhi at Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 10, Janpath at 11.30am on Wednesday. Shivakumar met Rahul Gandhi an hour later. Later in the day, Shivakumar met Kharge, his second meeting with the senior leader in as many days.