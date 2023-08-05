Karnataka: State to launch its own app for auto, cab services, says Minister

The Karnataka government is planning to launch its own ride-hailing mobile application for auto rickshaws and taxis on the lines of Ola and Uber, transport minister Ramalinga Reddy said on Friday. Bengaluru: Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy said that the new app will be launched in five months. (HT Photo)

The decision was made following a series of meetings with representatives from various transport unions, including autos, taxis, among others. The representatives voiced concerns about existing aggregators charging excessive commissions on rides, leading to minimal revenue for the drivers.

“A decision has been made to develop an application similar to Ola and Uber as the autorickshaw drivers and cab drivers are facing a lot of issues due to high commissions,” Reddy said, addressing the media in Bengaluru.

Reddy stressed that the primary intention behind the initiative is to safeguard the interest of the commuters, auto rickshaw drivers and cab drives. The new app will be launched in five months, he added.

In addition to the new app, the transport minister also disclosed plans to set up auto stands at all metro stations in collaboration with Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL), with an aim of improving accessibility for commuters and drivers alike.

Recently, representatives of over 35 unions of private buses, cabs and auto operators, held a meeting with Reddy regarding their various demands. The federation had put forth about 30 issues, including the losses incurred due to the implementation of the ‘Shaki’ scheme, ban on illegal bike taxis in Bengaluru among others.

Federation of Karnataka Private Transport Associations had postponed the Bengaluru bandh called on July 27, after Reddy assured them of fulfilling their demands.

Last year, the Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union (ARDU) had launched a ride-hailing app called ‘Namma Yatri’, amid the tussle between the transport department and ride-hailing giants, Ola and Uber, which were accused of charging exorbitant fees to customers.

ARDU’s Namma Yatri went live on November 1 last year, in partnership with Beckn Foundation, backed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

It connects customers directly to auto drivers, aims to tap into the market with affordable fares for customers by removing the middlemen. The app has garnered popularity among the commuters in Bengaluru. Fares are determined based on the government’s fixed price list, and each trip incurs a booking charge of ₹10. Additionally, drivers have the provision to increase the booking charge up to ₹30.

