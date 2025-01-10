Karnataka HC halts framing of charges against Revanna

The Karnataka high court on Thursday directed the trial court to refrain from framing charges against former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna until January 16. Revanna faces allegations of sexual assault involving five women and has been charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act. Prajwal Revanna had appealed against trial court’s decision to reject his request for access to all digital evidence compiled by cops (PTI)

Justice M Nagaprasanna issued the interim order while allowing the trial court to proceed with arguments scheduled for January 13 but restraining it from taking further steps until January 16.

The order followed Revanna’s appeal against the trial court’s earlier decision to reject his request for access to all digital evidence compiled by the police. Revanna had argued that under Section 207 of the Criminal Procedure Code, he was entitled to copies of all documents and forensic evidence related to the case.

However, the prosecution countered this, asserting that Revanna had already been provided with relevant evidence, including pen drives and DVDs. Additional special public prosecutor BN Jagadeesha informed the HC that Revanna’s request involved over 15,920 images and 2,235 videos unrelated to the alleged crimes. Jagadeesha described the demand as a deliberate attempt to delay the trial.

The court emphasised the importance of safeguarding the privacy of the victims. Justice Nagaprasanna observed, “Why do you want the cloned content of the entire phone? The privacy of several women is involved.” The bench further directed that only evidence relevant to the case should be disclosed to the accused, ensuring the identities of the victims remain protected.

The court also expressed concern about the potential risk to the survivors, stating, “We will not permit anyone to reveal the identity of others or endanger them in any way.”

The allegations against Prajwal Revanna include sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and aggravated sexual assault, among others. The charges stem from videos and photographs allegedly recorded by Revanna that implicate him in crimes against multiple women.

The special investigation team (SIT) has filed three charge sheets against him, with key evidence including DNA samples and forensic analyses linking him to the crimes.

The charge sheets detailed harrowing accounts, including an incident where a victim was raped at gunpoint, filmed, and subsequently threatened with the release of the footage.

Investigators revealed that fear of reprisal initially deterred the victims from filing complaints.

The prosecution maintained that Revanna’s demands for additional evidence are an attempt to stall proceedings. “The FSL report contains thousands of images and videos unrelated to the case. This request is only a tactic to delay the trial,” argued Jagadeesha.

The SIT’s investigation uncovered evidence of crimes involving at least 70 women, further underscoring the gravity of the case.

The 1,691-page charge sheet submitted to the special court for MLAs and MPs outlined the extent of the offences and the evidence against Revanna.

The HC will resume its hearing on January 16, with the trial court awaiting further instructions on how to proceed.