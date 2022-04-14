Karnataka hijab activist appeals to CM Bommai on exams, says ‘we are the future'

Aliya Assadi, one of the Muslim students who approached the Karnataka high court against the Karnataka government's order barring religious clothes inside educational institutes, has made an appeal to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai urging him to once again consider the future of the Muslim students. "2nd PU exams are going to start from 22nd of this month. Hon'ble CM @BSBommai you still have a chance to stop our future from getting ruined. You can make a decision to allow us to write exams wearing hijab. Please consider this. We are the future of this country," Aliya tweeted on Wednesday.

The Karnataka high court in its order upheld the government order which effectively prohibits students for wearing any religious clothing to education institutes saying the hijab is not mandatory in Islam. An appeal against the high court order was refused by the Supreme Court which said the issue had nothing to do with the exams.

Owing to the hijab ban, several students skipped cexams while the state education department said there would be no re-exams for such candidates. "Whatever the Court has said, we will abide by it. Being absent from exams will only be the prime factor and not the reason, whether it may be because of hijab row or ill-health or inability to attend or for not having studied. In the final exam- absent means absent- repeat exams cannot be held," minister BC Nagesh had said earlier.