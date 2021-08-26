Mysuru gangrape: 'They should not have gone there,' says Karnataka home minister

The perpetrators of the Mysuru gangrape will soon be caught and brought to justice, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is in New Delhi, said on Thursday as political mudslinging between the BJP and the Congress began over the alleged gangrape. Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra told ANI that the incident took place at a deserted area where the girl went with her male friend. "They should not have gone there," the minister said evoking a sharp response from the Congress.

Slamming the Congress for making it a political issue, the home minister said, "Rape has happened there (in Mysuru), but the Congress was trying to rape me, they are trying to rape the Home Minister. They are trying to gain political mileage."

College girl, on bike with friend, allegedly gangraped in Mysuru, CM orders probe

Karnataka Congress on Thursday tweeted several allegations against the BJP and said in BJP's rule, one MLA has also been raped. Citing examples of how BJP always blame the victim, the Congress referred to the home minister's statement and said that in this case too the home minister has blamed the victim.

"When such incidents happen, instead of exerting pressure to see it from a humanitarian perspective and detect (the culprits), attempts are on to get political mileage in such a situation. People will see it. I will not say much on this. Instructions have been given on what has to be done by the police so that such things don't recur and we are at it," the home minister said.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar said it seems the home minister likes the word 'rape'. "He (Home Minister) has claimed that Congress was raping him, he is using the word rape very lightly...it seems he likes that word. I seek the response of BJP leaders on this statement. When home minister is saying that Congress is raping him, what is the administration of the state doing?" D K Shivakumar said urging the police to arrest anyone who is "raping the home minister".

On Tuesday, a college girl was allegedly raped by five men near Chamundi Hill in Mysuru. The girl was accompanied by a male friend and both of them are now undergoing treatment. The duo reportedly went to Chamundi Hill and was returning from there when they were stopped by the perpetrators. The boy was assaulted after he told them he did not have money and the girl was raped by all of them, reports said.

