Karnataka horror: Man chased, hacked to death in broad daylight; murder caught on video

A 33-year-old man was chased and allegedly hacked to death in broad daylight in Karnataka's Hubballi on Friday, with police suspecting that past enmity may have led to the killing.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing a man lying on a road as two persons attack him with sharp weapons. (X/PTI, X/ Shobha Karadlaje)

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The deceased was identified as Dadapeer Udayakar, a native of Nekar Nagar in Hubballi. He had been living with his wife and children in Bogenagarakoppa in Kalghatgi taluk and had been engaged in agriculture there for the past eight years, news agency PTI quoted the police as saying.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing a man lying on a road as two persons attack him with sharp weapons. According to The New Indian Express, eyewitnesses said Dadapeer was chased by the assailants for several hundred metres before he fell after colliding with a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.

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What police said

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{{^usCountry}} Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said the murder was reported around 1 pm in the Siddeshwar Park area of Vidyanagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said the murder was reported around 1 pm in the Siddeshwar Park area of Vidyanagar. {{/usCountry}}

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“Two persons allegedly attacked a man with sharp weapons,” Shashikumar said, adding, “We have tried to zero in on the accused who have committed this offence. Very quickly, we are registering a case and taking up action against the accused.”

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Police said preliminary information showed that Dadapeer had earlier been an accused in the 2015 murder of a person named Maruti. He was acquitted in that case in 2017.

His rowdy sheet was also closed around four years ago, according to police.

Police are now investigating whether Dadapeer’s killing was an act of revenge linked to the 2015 murder case or whether there was another motive behind the crime, PTI reported.

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BJP reacts

Sharing the video of the incident on X, BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje alleged that the state government had failed to act against criminals and anti-social elements.

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“The government has failed to act against criminals and anti social elements roaming the streets with talwars and other deadly weapons. Law and order has completely collapsed in the state,” she said.

“The Home Minister is busy giving media briefings, while the Chief Minister is occupied with pacifying dissatisfied Congress MLAs and party leaders, and making frequent trips to Delhi to please the high command,” Karandlaje alleged.

“The culprits must be arrested immediately and punished severely,” she said.

(With inputs from PTI)