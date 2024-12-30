Karnataka: Man dies by blowing self up with gelatin stick after rejection by minor girl's family

In a freak incident, a man in Karnataka reportedly died after blowing himself up with a gelatin stick in front of the house of a girl he was in love with after her family rejected him, police said on Monday. Police said the man, identified as Ramachandra, was in relationship with a minor girl and was also booked last year under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) (File image/HT Archives)

The incident took place at Kalenahalli village of Karnataka's Mandya district on early Sunday morning, news agency PTI quoted police as saying.

Police said the man, identified as Ramachandra, was in relationship with a minor girl and was also booked last year under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) after he eloped with her.

Ramachandra, a resident of a neighbouring village in Nagamangala taluk, was allegedly upset with the girl's family for rejecting him.

Ramachandra was arrested in the case and spent three months in jail as an under-trial.

Man died on spot

After getting released from jail, he reached a compromise with the girl's family and the case was refuted in the court. However, he later started calling the girl and continued to maintain his relationship with her, police said.

The girl's family was apparently planning to get her married to someone else once she attained the legal age, the report quoted a senior police officer.

On Sunday, Ramachandra reached the minor girl's house and detonated the gelatin stick he carried with him in front of the house.

The explosion claimed his life on the spot, the officer added. Ramachandra's family was in quarrying business and that's how he got access to gelatin stick, police said.

Based on the complaint from the deceased person's family, calling it suspicious death, a case has been registered, police added.

Gelatin sticks are inexpensive explosive materials commonly used in industries for mining and construction activities, such as building structures, roads, railways, and tunnels. They require a detonator to be activated.