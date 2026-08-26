‘Completely untrue’: Karnataka minister B Nagendra on reports that he offered to quit over scam charges

Karnataka minister B Nagendra on Wednesday denied reports that he had offered to resign over his alleged role in the multi-crore-rupee embezzlement case linked to the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC), saying there had been no discussion about his resignation.

Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar and minister B Nagendra at Lok Bhavan, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

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Rumours surfaced that Nagendra had told chief minister DK Shivakumar that he did not want to cause embarrassment to the party leadership and planned to step down voluntarily by Wednesday evening. The minister, however, dismissed the claims.

Karnataka minister rejects resignation reports

Nagendra's office issued a statement denying the reports that he was set to resign.

“The reports currently being aired in the media are completely untrue. I have not received any call from the Chief Minister's Office, and there has been no discussion regarding any resignation. I request your cooperation,” the statement said, reported news agency PTI.

DKS, Karnataka Congress back Nagendra

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Shivakumar said, “All those who are in the party, either as a worker or an MLA or a minister, all of them are very disciplined soldiers of the party. This is what I can tell."

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{{^usCountry}} After the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Tuesday, Shivakumar had said that there was no question of asking Nagendra to resign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Tuesday, Shivakumar had said that there was no question of asking Nagendra to resign. {{/usCountry}}

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The BJP-JD(S) held a dharna and raised slogans in both Houses of the legislature, but the government continued with the scheduled business.

Presenting a statement in the Assembly, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said ₹5 crore had been returned before the alleged misappropriation came to light. He said money and valuables worth ₹79.68 crore had been recovered from the ₹84.63 crore allegedly transferred illegally, while efforts were underway to recover the rest.

“All of you are aware that the Supreme Court and several other courts have sharply criticised the functioning of the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Courts have observed that these agencies have lost their sanctity by acting as per the whims and fancies of the party in power (in the Centre),” Parameshwara said.

Opposition demands Nagendra’s removal

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The BJP and its ally JD(S) have sought Nagendra's removal from the Cabinet over the alleged ₹89 crore irregularities in the KMVSTDC.

Investigators alleged that large amounts of money were moved from the corporation's bank accounts to several other accounts.

With inputs from agencies