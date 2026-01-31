The Karnataka government is considering regulating children’s access to social media along the lines of measures implemented in some other countries, state minister Priyank Kharge said in the assembly on Thursday. Karnataka mulls restricting social media for minors

Speaking during a discussion on the impact of inappropriate digital content on minors, Kharge said the southern state has already launched an initiative aimed at moderating digital habits among students.

“Finland has made a decision, the UK is also considering similar measures, and Australia took a call two months ago by banning social media exposure for children. We are also discussing what needs to be done in terms of the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence and social media. The matter is under discussion,” the state IT minister said. He added that close to 300,000 students and 100,000 teachers were participating in a “digital detox” programme launched by the state government in association with tech giant Meta.

To be sure, Kharge did not specify the age group that could face restrictions on social media access or indicate whether any legislation was being considered. According to the Seventh Schedule, general regulation of social media or communication intermediaries lies in the Union government’s domain, but states can enact laws overlapping such domains, including those pertaining to the cyberspace, by making a case under public order necessities.

Kharge’s remarks come against the backdrop of Andhra Pradesh and Goa also contemplating restricting minors’ access to social media amid growing concerns over mental health risks.

Economic Survey 2025-26, which was released on Thursday, also called for age-based restrictions on digital platforms, warning that compulsive screen use among young people is imposing measurable economic and social costs on the country. The survey recommends social media companies enforce age verification and implement age-appropriate defaults, “particularly for social media, gambling apps, auto-play features, and targeted advertising.” The proposal targets an “intensely digital environment” where near-universal access has shifted the challenge from connectivity to behavioural health.

“Digital addiction negatively affects academic performance and workplace productivity due to distractions, ‘sleep debt’, and reduced focus,” the survey states, flagging risks to India’s long-term economic prospects.

Several countries have already moved to restrict or ban children’s access to social media. Australia has enacted a national law banning social media use for children under 16, requiring platforms to prevent minors from holding accounts and imposing hefty fines for non-compliance under its amended online safety framework. France has approved legislation barring children under 15 from accessing social media, building on broader restrictions on mobile phone use in schools. In Denmark, parliament has reached a political agreement on a ban for children under 15, with discussions ongoing over limited exemptions based on parental consent for younger teenagers.

The discussion on the topic was initiated in the Karnataka assembly by senior BJP legislator S Suresh Kumar, who asked the government to introduce safeguards to limit children’s access to social media, arguing that early exposure to inappropriate content was affecting children and families. “We are losing children because of premature exposure to social media. They are being exposed to pornographic content even before they become adults. This is a very serious matter. We must introduce some measures,” he said.

He added that the issue should transcend party divisions. “Unfortunately, due to arguments and counterarguments between political parties, issues concerning common people, such as health and education, are not discussed,” he said.