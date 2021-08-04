Karnataka new ministers take oath; no deputy CM, no berth for Yediyurappa's son

About 29 new ministers on Wednesday took the oath to be part of the Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet. There is no post of deputy chief minister this time. Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's younger son BY Vijayendara has also been yet given a berth on the cabinet. "The cabinet will be a mixture of both experience and new strength," chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said, adding that in the cabinet there will be 7 OBCs, 3 SCs, 1 ST, 7 Vokkaligas, 8 Lingayats, 1 Reddy, also among them is a woman. Two from the Brahmin community has also figured in the list.

Cabinet expansion is believed to be the first challenge of the new chief minister as there are several factions in the state BJP and the cabinet expansion is a balance between old guards and youngsters.

Bommai took oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on July 28 and already visited Delhi twice -- first time to meet PM Modi and the top leadership of the party and the second time regarding Cabinet expansion.

Yediyurappa's cabinet had three deputy CMs and, as Bommai said, there was a difference of opinion on whether to continue the deputy CM posts. On the issue of including Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra too, there were discussions with the national leadership.

"Central BJP leadership will discuss with BS Yediyurappa on the Cabinet expansion. There is a difference of opinion on whether to continue the Deputy Chief Minister post. Regarding BY Vijayendra, the party will take a final call," Bommai had said on Tuesday.

Soon after Bommai took the oath, strong lobbying for Cabinet berths began. The final list in which there is no deputy CM post and neither any berth for Yediyurappa's son has been prepared after several rounds of discussion with the party's national president JP Nadda. "The new cabinet will respond to the needs of the people, earn their trust and give good governance," Bommai said earlier.