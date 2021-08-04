Karnataka cabinet expansion: 29 ministers to take oath today, no deputy CM

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday elaborated on the cabinet expansion in the state, confirming that as many as 29 members of the legislative assembly will take their oaths as ministers in the new cabinet. The post of the deputy chief minister of Karnataka is being done away with, Bommai said, adding that the decision has been taken in accordance with the wishes of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command.

The new cabinet is set to take oath at 2:15pm on Wednesday, chief minister Bommai had said earlier in the day while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru.

"I have sent the names to the Governor," Basavaraj Bommai was quoted as saying. "This time the high command has said that there will be no deputy chief minister. So there will be no deputy chief minister."

I've sent names to the Governor. 29 MLAs will take oath today. This time High Command has said that there'll be no Deputy CM. So, there will be no Dy CM. 7 OBCs, 3 SCs, 1 ST, 7 Vokkaligas, 8 Linagayats, 1 Reddy and 1 woman are part of the cabinet: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/r1gYZRvNiv — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

Bommai, while providing further details on the caste distribution of the revamped Karnataka cabinet, highlighted that seven members of the Other Backward Classes (OBC), three members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, and one Scheduled Tribe (ST) member will be a part of the new cabinet.

Moreover, seven persons of the Vokkaliga community, eight of the Lingayats, and one from the Reddy community have been included. However, the new Karnataka cabinet includes only one woman, according to the statement issued by chief minister Bommai.

Everything related to the Karnataka cabinet expansion was discussed with the BJP high command during the chief minister's visit to the national capital Delhi in the past two days. Bommai, who took his own oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on July 28, arrived in Delhi on August 2 to discuss the plans for the state cabinet expansion with the BJP national president JP Nadda.

Earlier, Bommai had indicated that there is a "difference of opinion" among party leaders of the state regarding the deputy chief ministers appointed by former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Bommai's predecessor, during his tenure.