Karnataka cabinet expansion: CM Bommai says oath-taking likely today

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has indicated that an expansion of the state cabinet is likely on Wednesday evening if the clearance for the same is received from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership in the morning. The swearing-in of the new ministers, as part of the cabinet expansion, might take place as early as 5pm on Wednesday, according to reports citing government officials familiar with the development.

"Cabinet expansion will take place tomorrow," Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI while the chief minister was speaking to reporters in Delhi. "If I get the clearance from the Central party leadership tomorrow morning, the oath-taking ceremony will be held in the evening."

Basavaraj Bommai, who took his own oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on July 28, arrived in Delhi on August 2 to discuss the plans for the state cabinet expansion with the BJP national president JP Nadda.

Bommai indicated that there is a growing contention among party leaders of the state against the continuing deputy chief ministers appointed by former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Bommai's predecessor, during his tenure.

Bommai simply said that there is a "difference of opinion" on whether to continue the deputy chief minister post. He added that the central BJP leadership has decided to take decisions regarding the Karnataka cabinet expansion only after discussing the matter with Yediyurappa.

There is also the matter of BY Vijayendra, Yediyurappa's son, who has been reported to be anointed a position in the new cabinet. "Regarding BY Vijayendra, the party will take a final call," Bommai told reporters.

Bommai said that he had briefed Nadda, in a detailed manner, on the ground situation in Karnataka. Based on such discussions, a decision over the Karnataka cabinet expansion will be taken, he added.

The Monday tour to Delhi was Basavaraj Bommai's second visit to the national capital. On July 30, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his two-day visit to the national capital earlier, he also met several Union ministers, including home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh, among others.