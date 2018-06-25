Karnataka nominates 2 bureaucrats to Cauvery management board

Seemingly caught unawares by the Centre’s decision to notify the Cauvery Management Authority, as part of the Cauvery water sharing scheme, the Karnataka government said Monday it had nominated two people to the authority, even as it marked its protest against what it termed was an unjust award.

Principal secretary of the water resources department Rakesh Singh and HL Prasanna of the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd are the two nominees, water resources minister DK Shivakumar told the media after a meeting in Bengaluru.

“On June 22, nine people were notified to the authority without consulting us,” he said. “We want to highlight the injustice meted out to us. To avoid further damages by not being part of it, we have named two people but are still exploring legal options.”

Additionally, the government will call an all-party meeting to discuss the issue. Before the meeting, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said though it was the Centre’s prerogative to set up the authority, it must consider Karnataka’s concerns.

The Supreme Court had mandated the notification of a water sharing scheme in its verdict.