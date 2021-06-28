Karnataka opens Jog falls after two-month closure due to Covid-19 restrictions

The world famous Jog falls in Karnataka opened for public viewing from Monday, the state government announced. The site was shut for the visitors for the last two months due to strict Covid-19 restrictions.

The visitors are allowed to visit the site in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district from 10am to 5pm, the government order said. It, however, asked the visitors to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and warned of strict action against violators.

The tourism department decided to open the Jog falls after heavy rains in the catchment areas of the Sharavathi river in Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga districts. The Sharavathi river falls at a place called Gerusoppa-Jog from a height of 253 meters, and gets segmented into four cascades namely Raja, Rani, Rocket, and Roarer. Due to heavy rainfall, all the four cascades are gushing forth aplenty, and offering a bewitching sight, the tourism department said.

Directions and timings to visit the falls will also be displayed at the intersection of Honnavar-Sagar road on National Highway 66, tourism department officials said.

The state tourism department of Shivamogga district has made adequate arrangements for complying with Covid-19 regulations. A special outpost has been created just outside the viewing area. There are sanitiser spray facilities, strict vigil to ensure wearing of masks and placards reminding the maintenance of social distancing.

Following the decision to open the site, local shop owners have also sought permission to open the shops in the vicinity of the falls. Few of the eateries and souvenir shops have been allowed to open from Tuesday, the Sagar taluk officials stated. But all these shops will function in adherence to the standard operating protocols and the local Covid lockdown timings.

The state tourism department sources said that they expect the footfalls to increase by the weekend. The tourism department officials informed that other heritage sites like Belur-Halebid, Aihole, Pattadakal, will be opened for the public later.

