Covid 19 latest: Weekly lockdown in Bengaluru, only essential services allowed on Sundays

india

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 21:53 IST

Karnataka government on Saturday decided to implement one-day weekly lockdown in Bengaluru on Sunday beginning July 5 to break the chain of Covid 19 infections that are showing a rising trend in the city, prompting new containment measures, according to the chief minister’s office.

The decision on the weekly lockdown was taken in a cabinet meeting held today. It was decided that no activities shall be permitted in the capital city on Sundays except essential services and supplies. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had only yesterday told media persons that the general feeling among Bengaluru MLAs was against re-imposing lockdown measures as acceleration in economic activities was also a crying need of the state apart from containment of the deadly contagion.

In other important decisions, it was announced that all government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays, along with second and fourth Saturday with effect from July 10 and the existing timing of the night curfew was extended by an hour to start at 8 pm instead of 9 pm and end at 5 am with effect from 29 June.

Another direction has been issued to commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanaraga Palike (BBMP) to set up more number of wholesale vegetable markets to avoid crowds in large wholesale vegetable markets in the city.

Karnataka student who appeared for board exams with 19 others tests Covid-19 positive

For better management of Covid 19 patients and health care facilities, officials were directed to have a centralised bed-allocation system to speed up hospitalisation of infected patients.

CM also ordered to increase the number of ambulances to carry Covid 19 patients to 250 and asked officials to arrange separate ambulances for carrying mortal remains of Covid patients. He also directed the use of police control room wireless system to identify location and easy movement of ambulances.

To ensure accountability and accessibility, he directed that the details of nodal officers working for Covid management be published publicly.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

It was also decided to give additional responsibilities to the joint commissioners of 8 regions and also to appoint KAS officers to assist them in order to lessen the burden on the commissioner and the central office of BBMP.

In other decisions, the chief minister directed officials to take necessary steps to reserve marriage halls, hostels and other institutions in Bengaluru to be used as Covid care centers and to avail railway coaches that have been turned into medical wards.

The BBMP Commissioner was also directed to notify reservation of 50 per cent of beds in medical colleges and private hospitals.