Karnataka Police allow 125 tractors to enter Bengaluru on Republic Day

After spending much of the day trying to restrict farmers’ entry into Bengaluru, the Karnataka Police on Monday afternoon agreed to allow around 125 tractors to be part of the scheduled Republic Day parade in the city.

“The police have given permission for around 30 tractors to come into Bengaluru from different directions. There are thousands of people who will accompany them to the protest site,” Gopal, a member of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), said.

Farmers and other groups marched towards Bengaluru on Monday and gathered at specified assembly points from where they had planned to march into the city.

Social media was flooded with videos of farmers, workers, Dalit and women organisation sloganeering after they were restricted from entering Bengaluru, where protestors have planned to carry out a rally from the Majestic railway station to Freedom Park, a distance of around 3km.

The rallies in Karnataka are in support of the Republic Day tractor parade in Delhi by farmers protesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government’s farm laws.

“We are organising vehicles for all those who have gathered here to be taken into Bengaluru by other modes of transport,” said another farmer, who is coordinating efforts on the Mysuru highway.

Several farmer, Dalit, students, worker and women groups have come together and formed Samyuktha Horata (united struggle or movement), Karnataka, to coordinate efforts for the planned protest in Bengaluru on Republic Day.

A sea of people with banners was seen around Bengaluru, which has turned into a fortress by the large police presence.

“We will start the rally in some time as those who were allowed into the city are on their way here (Majestic Railway station),” said Gopal.