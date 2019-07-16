Roshan Baig’s advocate moves Karnataka HC against his detention in IMA case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI): Hours after suspended rebel Congress MLA Roshan Baig was detained by a Special Investigation Team at the airport here, his advocate on Tuesday filed a petition in Karnataka High Court questioning the detention of his client in connection with the multi-crore IMA fraud case.

Baig’s advocate has questioned how his client could be detained by the SIT when he had been asked to appear before it on July 19.

Last night, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy took to Twitter to say that the SIT formed by the state government to probe multi-crore IMA fraud case had detained Baig, for questioning in the case.

Kumaraswamy informed that Baig was detained at BIAL airport while he was attempting to leave for Mumbai on a chartered flight along with BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa’s personal assistant, Santosh. However, Santosh managed to flee from the airport after seeing the SIT but the team apprehended Baig.

“Today SIT probing the IMA case detained Roshan Baig for questioning at BIAL airport while he was trying to leave along with BS Yeddyurappa’s PA Santosh on a chartered flight to Mumbai. I was told that on seeing SIT, Santosh ran away while team apprehended Mr Baig,” Kumaraswamy said.

In another tweet, JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy accused Karnataka unit of BJP of helping a former minister escape, who is facing a probe in the IMA fraud case.

“BJP MLA Yogeshwar was present at the time there. It’s a shame that BJP Karnataka is helping a former minister escape, who is facing a probe in the IMA case. This clearly shows BJP’s direct involvement in destabilizing the government through horse trading,” he said.

Baig, who was suspended from Congress for anti-party activities, had said that he would quit the party and join BJP, a day after he resigned from his membership in the state Legislative Assembly.

An 11-member SIT headed by DIG BR Ravikanthe Gowda was formed by the Karnataka government to probe the alleged fraud by the firm.

The IMA Jewels is embroiled in a case where the firm had allegedly cheated a large number of investors after promising them impressive returns on their deposits.

Mohammad Mansoor Khan, promoter of IMA Jewels and prime accused in Ponzi scheme case, is under investigation for duping 40,000 investors in the state. He had claimed that he paid Rs 400 crore to Baig which he was not returning. (ANI)

