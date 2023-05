Karnataka election 2023 results: Updates for Afzalpur, Jevargi, Gurmitkal, Chittapur, Sedam, Gulbarga Rural, Gulbarga

Karnataka Election 2023 results LIVE: Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Gulbarga area constitutes - Afzalpur, Jevargi, Gurmitkal, Chittapur, Sedam, Gulbarga Rural, Gulbarga Dakshin, Gulbarga Uttar seats.

Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Gulbarga area in 15th Legislative Assembly in 2018

Constituency Sitting MLA Party Votes Afzalpur M Y Patil INC 71735 Jevargi Ajay Dharam Singh INC 68508 Gurmitkal Nagangouda Kandkur JD(S) 79627 Chittapur Priyank Kharge INC 69700 Sedam Rajkumar Patil BJP 80668 Gulbarga Rural Basawaraj Mattimud BJP 61750 Gulbarga Dakshin Dattatraya C.Patil Revoor (Appu Gouda) BJP 64788 Gulbarga Uttar Kaneez Fatima INC 64311

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.

Leading candidates in constituencies of Gulbarga area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023