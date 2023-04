Karnataka polls: Bommai to contest Shiggaon, BJP fields BSY's son BY Vijayendra. Full list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its first list of 189 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections - at a press briefing at the party headquarters in New Delhi. The party's national general secretary Arun Singh announced that out of the total candidates, 52 have received a ticket for the first time. He added that 32 candidates belong to the OBC community, 20 from SC, and 16 from ST.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

See the full list of BJP's 1st list of candidates and their constituencies for the Karnataka elections:

Basavaraj Bommai - Shiggaon constituency BY Vijayendra - Shikaripura constituency Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle - Nippani constituency Ramesh Katti - Chikkodi-Sadalga constituency B Sriramulu - Bellary Rural constituency Dr Sudhakar K - Chikkaballapur constituency Dr Ashwathnarayan CN - Malleshwaram constituency R Ashoka - Padmanabhanagar constituency R Ashoka - Kanakapura constituency Mahesh Kumathalli - Athani constituency Shrimant Balasaheb Patil - Kagwad constituency P Rajeev - Kudachi (SC) constituency Duryodhan Mahalingappa Aihole - Raybag (SC) constituency Nikhil Katti - Hukkeri constituency Balachandra Jarakiholi - Arabhavi constituency Ramesh Jarakiholi - Gokak constituency Basavaraj Hundri - Yemkanmardi (ST) constituency Dr Ravi Patil - Belgaum Uttar constituency Abhay Patil - Belgaum Dakshin constituency Nagesh Mannolkar - Belgaum Rural constituency Vittal Halagekar - Khanapur constituency Mahantesh Doddagoudar - Kittur constituency Jagdish Channappa Metgud - Bailhongal constituency Ratna Vishwanath Mamani - Saundatti Yellamma constituency Chikka Revanna - Ramdurg constituency Govind Karjol - Mudhol (SC) constituency Siddu Savadi - Terdal constituency Jagadish Gudagunti - Jamkhandi constituency Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani - Bilgil constituency Shantha Gowda Patil - Badami constituency Veerabhadrayya Charantimath - Bagalkot constituency Doddanagouda G Patil - Hungund constituency AS Patil Nadahalli - Muddebihal constituency Vijugouda S Patil - Babaleshwar constituency BR Patil (Yatnal) - Bijapur constituency Ramesh Bhusanur - Sindgi constituency Malikaiah Guttedar - Afzalpur constituency Shivanagoudapatil Raddevadagi - Jewargi constituency Narasimha Nayak (Rajugouda) - Shorapur constituency Ameenreddy Yalagi - Shahapur constituency Venkatareddy Mudnal - Yadgir constituency Manikanta Rathod - Chittapur (SC) constituency Avinash Jadhav - Chincholi (SC) constituency Basavaraj Mattimod - Gulbarga Rural (SC) constituency Dattatraya Patil Revoor - Gulbarga Dakshin constituency Chandrakant Patil - Gulbarga Uttar constituency Subhash Guttedar - Aland constituency Sharanu Salagar - Basavakalyan constituency Siddu Patil - Humnabad constituency Shailendra Beldale - Bidar South constituency Prabhu Chavan - Aurad (SC) constituency Tipparaju Havaldar - Raichur Rural (ST) constituency Shivaraj Patil - Raichur constituency Shivanagouda Nayak - Devadurga (ST) constituency Manappa D Vajjal - Lingsugur (SC) constituency K Kariyappa - Sindhanur constituency Pratapgouda Patil - Maski (ST) constituency Doddanagouda Patil - Kushtagi constituency Basavaraj Dadesaguru - Kanakagiri (SC) constituency Halappa Basappa Achar - Yelburga constituency Dr. Chandru Lamani - Shirahatti (SC) constituency Anil Menasinakai - Gadag constituency C.C. Patil - Nargund constituency Shankar Patil Munenakoppa - Navalgund constituency M R Patil - Kundgol constituency Amrut Ayyappa Desai - Dharwad constituency Dr. Kranti Kiran - Hubli-Dharwad-East (SC) constituency Arvind Bellad - Hubli-Dharwad-West constituency Sunil Hegde - Haliyal constituency Rupali Santosh Nayak - Karwar constituency Dinakar Shetty - Kumta constituency Sunil Baliya Nayak - Bhatkal constituency Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri - Sirsi constituency Shivaram Hebbar - Yellapur constituency Virupakshappa Ballari - Byadgi constituency B.C. Patil - Hirekerur constituency Arun Kumar Pujar - Ranibennur constituency Krishna Naik - Hadagalli (SC) constituency Siddharth Singh - Vijayanagara constituency T H Suresh Babu - Kampli (ST) constituency M.S. Somalingappa - Siruguppa (ST) constituency Gali Somashekhara Reddy - Bellary City constituency Shilpa Raghavendra - Sandur (ST) constituency Lokesh V Nayaka - Kudligi (ST) constituency S. Thippeswamy - Molakalmuru (ST) constituency Anilkumar - Challakere (ST) constituency G H Thippareddy - Chitradurga constituency K. Poornima Srinivas - Hiriyur constituency S Lingamurthy - Hosadurga constituency M. Chandrappa - Holalkere (SC) constituency S V Ramachandra - Jagalur (ST) constituency B.P. Harish - Harihar constituency M P Renukacharya - Honnali constituency Ashok Nayak - Shimoga Rural (SC) constituency Mangoti Rudresh - Bhadravati constituency Araga Jnanendra - Tirthahalli constituency Kumar Bangarappa - Sorab constituency Haratalu H. Halappa - Sagar constituency Kiran Kumar Kodgi - Kundapura constituency Yashpal Suvarna - Udupi constituency Gurme Suresh Shetty - Kapu constituency V. Sunil Kumar - Karkal constituency D. N. Jeevaraj - Sringeri constituency C T Ravi - Chikmagalur constituency D S Suresh - Tarikere constituency K S Prakash - Kadur constituency J.C. Madhuswamy - Chikkanayakanahalli constituency B.C. Nagesh - Tiptur constituency Masala Jayaram - Turuvekere constituency D Krishna Kumar - Kunigal constituency G.B. Jyothi Ganesh - Tumkur City constituency B Suresh Gowda - Tumkur Rural constituency Anil Kumar, Retd. IAS - Koratagere (SC) constituency Dr. Rajesh Gowda - Sira constituency Krishna Nayak - Pavagada (SC) constituency L C Nagaraj - Madhugiri constituency Dr. Shashidhar - Gauribidanur constituency C Muniraju - Bagepalli constituency Venu Gopal - Chintamani constituency Gunjuru Srinivas Reddy - Srinivaspur constituency Shigehalli Sundar - Mulbagal (SC) constituency M. Narayanswamy - Bangarapet (SC) constituency Varthur Prakash - Kolar constituency Manjunath Gowda - Malur constituency S.R. Vishwanath - Yelahanka constituency B.A. Basavaraj - K.R. Pura constituency Thammesh Gowda - Byatarayanapura constituency S.T. Somashekar - Yeshvanthapura constituency Munirathna Naidu - Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency S Muniraju - Dasarahali constituency constituency K. Gopalaiah - Mahalakshmi constituency constituency Murali - Pulakeshinagar (SC) constituency Padmanabha Reddy - Sarvagnanagar constituency S. Raghu - C.V. Raman Nagar (SC) constituency N. Chandra - Shivajinagar constituency Shiva Kumar - Shanti Nagar constituency A.R. Sapthagiri Gowda - Gandhi Nagar constituency S. Suresh Kumar - Rajaji Nagar constituency H Raveendra - Vijay Nagar constituency Bhaskar Rao, IPS - Chamrajpet constituency Uday Garudachar - Chickpet constituency Ravisubramanya - Basavanagudi constituency Sridhar Reddy - B.T.M. Layout constituency C K Ramamurthy - Jayanagar constituency Sathish Reddy - Bommanahalli constituency M Krishnappa - Bangalore South constituency Hullalli Srinivas - Anekal (SC) constituency M.T.B. Nagraj - Hosakote constituency Pilla Munishamappa - Devanahalli (SC) constituency Dhiraj Muniraju - Doddaballapur constituency Sapthagiri Naik - Nelamangala (SC) constituency Prasad Gowda - Magadi constituency Goutham Gowda - Ramanagaram constituency CP Yogeshwar - Channapatna constituency Muniraju - Malavalli (SC) constituency S P Swamy - Maddur constituency Dr. Indresh Kumar - Melukote constituency Ashok Jayaram - Mandya constituency Indavalu Sachidananda - Shrirangapattana constituency Sudha Shivaram - Nagamangala constituency Dr. K.C. Narayanagowda - Krishnarajpet constituency Hullalli K Suresh - Belur constituency Preetham Gowda - Hassan constituency Devaraje Gowda - Holenarasipur constituency Yoga Ramesh - Arkalgud constituency Cement Manju - Sakleshpur (SC) constituency Harish Poonja - Belthangady constituency Umanath Kotian - Moodabidri constituency Y. Bharat Shetty - Mangalore City North constituency Vedavyas Kamath - Mangalore City South constituency Sathish Kumpala - Mangalore constituency Rajesh Naik - Bantval constituency Asha Thimmappa - Puttur constituency Bhagirathi Murulya - Sullia (SC) constituency M P Appachu Ranjan - Madikeri constituency K G Bopaiah - Virajpet constituency C. H. Vijayashankar - Piriyapatna constituency Venkatesh Hosalli - Krishnarajanagara constituency Devarahalli Somashekhar - Hunsur constituency B. Harshavardhan - Nanjangud (SC) constituency Kaveesh Gowda - Chamundeshwari constituency L. Nagendra - Chamaraja constituency Sandesh Swami - Narasimharaja constituency V. Somanna - Varuna constituency Dr. Revanna - T. Narasipur (SC) constituency Dr. Preetham Nagappa - Hanur constituency N. Mahesh - Kollegal (SC) constituency V. Somanna - Chamarajanagar constituency C.S. Niranjan Kumar - Gundlupet constituency

