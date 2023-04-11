Home / India News / Karnataka polls: 52 new faces among 189 candidates in BJP's 1st list

Karnataka polls: 52 new faces among 189 candidates in BJP's 1st list

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Apr 11, 2023 10:12 PM IST

Karnataka goes to polls in a single phased election on May 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its first list of 189 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. The BJP announced the list at a press briefing at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

BJP Karnataka in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan addresses presser. (Twitter/BJP)
BJP Karnataka in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan addresses presser. (Twitter/BJP)

Out of the 189 candidates, 52 new candidates have got the ticket for the first time. 32 candidates from OBC, 20 from SC and 16 from ST communities. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will contest from Shiggaon constituency, BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh announced.

BY Vijayendra, son of former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, will contest from Shikaripura seat. State Minister B Sriramulu to contest from Bellary Rural constituency. State Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K to contest from Chikkaballapur seat.

State Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN to contest from Malleshwaram seat. Karnataka minister R Ashoka to contest from two seats of Padmanabhanagar and Kanakapura. Ashoka will be pitted against Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar from Kanakapura.

BJP's Ramesh Jarakiholi has been fielded from his traditional seat Gokak while Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri is contesting from Sirsi.

The saffron party has fielded V Somanna from Varuna, who will be contesting against former chief minister and Congress heavyweight Siddaramaiah. Former Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who joined the BJP from AAP, has been fielded from Chamarajpet.

The party's Central Election Committee had met on Sunday and senior party leaders, including those from the state, held hectic parleys since then to finalise the list by incorporating the suggestions made at the meeting, attended among others by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The period for filing nominations begins from April 13 and will continue till April 20.

Karnataka goes to polls in a single phased election on May 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 13. The JD(S) leader had won this seat in 2018

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bjp karnataka
bjp karnataka
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out