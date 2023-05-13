Karnataka Election 2023 result: Updates for Sidlaghatta, Chintamani, Srinivaspur, Mulbagal, Kolar Gold Field, Bangarapet
Karnataka election 2023 results live: Latest updates for Sidlaghatta, Chintamani, Srinivasapur, Mulbagal, Kolar Gold Field, Bangarapet, Kolar, Malur
Karnataka Election 2023 results LIVE: Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Kolar area constitutes - Sidlaghatta, Chintamani, Srinivaspur, Mulbagal, Kolar Gold Field, Bangarapet, Kolar, and Malur seats.
Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Kolar area in 15th Legislative Assembly in 2018
|Constituency
|Sitting MLA
|Party
|Votes
|Sidlaghatta
|V. Muniyappa
|INC
|76240
|Chintamani
|J K Krishna Reddy
|JD(S)
|87753
|Srinivaspur
|K R Ramesh Kumar
|INC
|93571
|Mulbagal
|H. Nagesh
|INC
|74213
|Kolar Gold Field
|Roopakala M
|INC
|71151
|Bangarapet
|S. N. Narayanaswamy K.M.
|INC
|71171
|Kolar
|K. Srinivasa Gowda
|JD(S)
|82788
|Malur
|K. Y. Nanjegowda
|INC
|75677
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.
Leading candidates in constituencies of Kolar area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Total Votes
|Sidlaghatta
|B.N. RAVI KUMAR (JDS)
|33826
|Chintamani
|M.C. SUDHAKAR (INC)
|70777
|Srinivasapur
|NA
|42178
|Mulbagal
|SAMRUDDHI V. MANJUNATH (JDS)
|44616
|Kolar Gold Fields
|ROOPA KALA. M (JDS)
|52771
|Bangarapet
|M. Mallesh Babu (JDS)
|59863
|Kolar
|C M R Srinath (JD(S))
|19889
|Malur
|K.Y.NANJEGOWDA (INC)
|36085
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 13, 2023 12:39 PM IST
It's a close competition between Congress and BJP in Malur with K. Y. Nanjegowda (INC) leading with 36085 votes and K.S. Manjunath Gowda (BJP) trailing closely with 35767 votes
-
May 13, 2023 12:34 PM IST
Kolar witnesses a tight race between Congress, BJP, and JD(S). C M R Srinath (JD(S)) leads with 19889 votes, while Kothur G. Manjunath (INC) and R Varthur Prakash (BJP) closely follow with 19317 and 19414 votes respectively.
-
May 13, 2023 10:21 AM IST
Kolar area results LIVE: JD(S) leads in 4 seats, 2 for Congress
JDS leading in Sidlaghatta, Mulbagal, Kolar Gold Field, Bangarapet and
-
May 13, 2023 08:08 AM IST
Kolar area results LIVE: Counting begins
Counting begins for all Kolar area constituencies Sidlaghatta, Chintamani, Srinivaspur, Mulbagal, Kolar Gold Field, Bangarapet, Kolar, and Malur seats.
-
May 13, 2023 06:02 AM IST
Karnataka election results 2023: Kolar area constituencies counting to commence at 8:00 am on 13 May
Kolar area constituencies Sidlaghatta, Chintamani, Srinivaspur, Mulbagal, Kolar Gold Field, Bangarapet, Kolar, and Malur seats vote counting to commence on Saturday, 13 May, 2023.
Catch latest updates for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.