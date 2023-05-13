Karnataka Election 2023 result: Updates for Sidlaghatta, Chintamani, Srinivaspur, Mulbagal, Kolar Gold Field, Bangarapet

Karnataka Election 2023 results LIVE: Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Kolar area constitutes - Sidlaghatta, Chintamani, Srinivaspur, Mulbagal, Kolar Gold Field, Bangarapet, Kolar, and Malur seats.

Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Kolar area in 15th Legislative Assembly in 2018

Constituency Sitting MLA Party Votes Sidlaghatta V. Muniyappa INC 76240 Chintamani J K Krishna Reddy JD(S) 87753 Srinivaspur K R Ramesh Kumar INC 93571 Mulbagal H. Nagesh INC 74213 Kolar Gold Field Roopakala M INC 71151 Bangarapet S. N. Narayanaswamy K.M. INC 71171 Kolar K. Srinivasa Gowda JD(S) 82788 Malur K. Y. Nanjegowda INC 75677

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.

Leading candidates in constituencies of Kolar area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023