Karnataka: Protests against CM Bommai for remarks on moral policing

Activists, human rights workers, lawyers, LGBTQIA community and several other sections of the society gathered in huge numbers across regions in Karnataka on Thursday in protest demanding an apology from Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai for his October 13 remarks in Mangaluru after a spate of incidents relating to moral policing, communal violence and hate crimes.

“The communal health of the state is fast deteriorating owing to the rising violence by Hindutva groups. These organizations are effectively imposing social segregation on the basis of religion, gender and caste which is contrary to the core principles of the Constitution of fraternity and secularism. In fact, in S.R. Bommai vs. Union of India (UOI) and Ors., the Supreme Court has categorically held that secularism is a basic feature of the Constitution. Despite this, you have failed to take any action against any such groups,” the protestors said in a statement released on Thursday.

“We wish to bring to your notice the oath taken by you when you were sworn in as the 23rd chief minister of the state of Karnataka under the third schedule of the Constitution of India, in which you have solemnly affirmed to bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution as by law established, to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India, to faithfully and conscientiously discharge your duties as the chief minister for the state of Karnataka, and to do right to all manner of people in accordance with the Constitution and the law without fear or favour, affection or ill-will. And you have acted in complete violation of this constitutional obligation,” the protesters said in its statement.

The protests come at a time when Karnataka has seen at least 10 incidents of moral policing and communal violence with perpetrators almost getting a free hand to indulge in activities like assaulting interfaith couples, questioning and discriminating against persons from other religions and sometimes, murdering people for any relationship from other communities.

“When sentiments are hurt, it is natural that there are actions and reactions. Even the youth should keep in mind these sentiments and act accordingly. This is a societal question. Society needs morality. Can we live without morality? No, we cannot. Relationships and peace are maintained by this morality,” Bommai had said on October 13.