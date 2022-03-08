Home / India News / Karnataka records 155 new Covid cases, 5 fresh fatalities
Karnataka on Monday registered 155 fresh coronavirus cases and 5 fatalities thereby taking the total till date to 3,942,730 and 39,996 respectively
Of the new Covid cases, 97 were from Bengaluru Urban, while there were 169 discharges were the city, there were 3 deaths, the bulletin said. (Agencies File)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 12:39 AM IST
By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru

There were 349 patients who got discharged pushing the total number of recoveries to 3,899,647, said a bulletin.

Of the new cases, 97 were from Bengaluru Urban, while there were 169 discharges were the city, there were 3 deaths, the bulletin said.

The total number of active cases across the state was 3,049.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.47 per cent, the case fatality rate was 3.22 per cent.

Of the five deaths reported on Monday, three are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by one each from Belagavi and Mandya.

After Bengaluru urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases with 14, followed by seven each from Kalaburagi and Chitradurga, four each from Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has 1,779,605 cases, Mysuru 229,357 and Tumakuru 159,784.

Cumulatively, 64,799,038 samples were tested, of which 32,458 were examined today.

