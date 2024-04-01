Karnataka: Recruitment list goes missing, police file FIR

The Karnataka public service commission (KPSC) on Sunday filed a police complaint following the reported disappearance of the recruitment selection list for junior engineers. The complaint stated that a recruitment notification was issued by the Karnataka slum development board, announcing vacancies for nine junior engineer positions in August 2016. (HT Photo)

According to the complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police station by KPSC assistant secretary J Raghavendra, the recruitment selection list for junior engineers had gone missing from the office premises.

The complaint stated that a recruitment notification was issued by the Karnataka slum development board, announcing vacancies for nine junior engineer positions in August 2016. Following the issuance, a comprehensive recruitment process ensued, culminating in the publication of an additional selection list in November 2018, it stated while adding that the integrity of this list was contested by Vivek Ananda, one of the job aspirants, prompting a legal challenge in the high court.

The report said that the high court directed the KPSC, upon investigation, to oversee the preparation of a new selection list through its secret Branch-3 (confidential branch of KPSC). Subsequently, in compliance with the court’s directive, the revised list was forwarded to the KPSC secretary’s adjutant branch on January 22 this year for further administrative procedures, Raghavendra said in the report.

Upon its arrival at the adjutant branch, the document became inaccessible, causing an unforeseen delay in the progression of the recruitment process, the FIR stated.

Vidhana Soudha police inspector B Kumara Swamy said, “We have registered a case under IPC Section 380 (theft) and launched an investigation. We have also issued a notice to the concerned official who was handling the case file to appear before the investigation officer for an inquiry. The preliminary investigation suggests that the inside official is behind this missing file case. We are verifying CCTV footage of the office.”

In response to the situation, a search operation by the KPSC officials was initiated across all branches of the commission’s office, accompanied by directives to staff members to locate the missing file.

While no specific individual has been named in the complaint, the police are actively pursuing all leads and examining CCTV footage from the premises to ascertain any suspicious activity. The police affirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with the full cooperation of KPSC officials.

The incident comes amid an investigation into the recruitment of police sub-inspector in the state. During the investigation, the police uncovered two separate gangs operating in Kalaburagi. One of the gangs included BJP leader Divya Hagargi, that was involved in answer sheet tampering with the assistance of invigilators. The other gang, led by Rudragouda Patil, used bluetooth devices for communication. The former had manipulated the answer sheets while it was in the custody of the recruitment department.