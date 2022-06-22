Karnataka reports 738 new Covid-19 infections, 698 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Karnataka reported 738 new Covid-19 infections in a 24-hour period, taking the active caseload to 5,020 across the state and 4,819 in Bengaluru, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department on Tuesday.

Bengaluru reported 698 new infections, showing a sharp spike in new cases.

The number of recoveries has been lower at 646 in a 24-hour period which added to the active caseload, data shows.

Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru reported 13 cases each.

There were 3,987 new infections reported in Bengaluru in a 7-day period in the week ending June 20, data from the state Covid war room shows. During the same time, Karnataka reported 4,108 new infections during the same time.

At least 10 out of the 30 districts in Karnataka have reported no cases in the last one week, indicating that larger urban centres like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and other places are likely to be the source of the spread.

There are 32 active clusters in Bengaluru and 42 people in hospital for Covid-19 or related issues of which five are in intensive care units. Bengaluru reported 276 new infections on June 1, indicating the sharp spike in India’s IT capital.