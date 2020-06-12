e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Karnataka requests Centre to ban import of Chinese silk to protect domestic players

Karnataka requests Centre to ban import of Chinese silk to protect domestic players

Sericulturists in Karnataka have complained that China is dumping silk in the Indian market which is affecting the local industry.

india Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:18 IST
Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Karnataka silk producers have accused China of dumping silk in India and sought a ban on silk imports from China.
Karnataka silk producers have accused China of dumping silk in India and sought a ban on silk imports from China. (AFP Photo/Representative)
         

The Karnataka government has requested the Centre to consider banning the import of Chinese silk and hiking anti-dumping duties to help the domestic producers, said a minister from the state. Almost all silk in India is produced in just five states of Karnataka, Andhra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and J&K. Karnataka produces 70 per cent of the total mulberry silk produced in the country.

K C Narayana Gowda, the minister for municipal administration, horticulture and sericulture in the government of Karnataka said a letter had been written to the centre with the above-mentioned requests.

Gowda had earlier met with a delegation of sericulturists who complained that they have been affected by the alleged dumping of silk by China. The delegation also appealed to the government to impose additional anti-dumping duty on China as well as ban imports from that country to protect domestic sericulturaists.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

Gowda assured them that he would discuss the matter with the chief minister and expressed confidence that the Centre would take all necessary steps to protect the interests of the Indian silk industry.

Karnataka government’s move comes amid calls to boycott Chinese products in the wake of a tense border standoff with Beijing and also efforts to attract companies that may consider relocating from China in the post-corona world.

tags
top news
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
Donald Trump says he will ‘do other things’ if he loses 2020 US election
Donald Trump says he will ‘do other things’ if he loses 2020 US election
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In