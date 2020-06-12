Karnataka requests Centre to ban import of Chinese silk to protect domestic players

india

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:18 IST

The Karnataka government has requested the Centre to consider banning the import of Chinese silk and hiking anti-dumping duties to help the domestic producers, said a minister from the state. Almost all silk in India is produced in just five states of Karnataka, Andhra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and J&K. Karnataka produces 70 per cent of the total mulberry silk produced in the country.

K C Narayana Gowda, the minister for municipal administration, horticulture and sericulture in the government of Karnataka said a letter had been written to the centre with the above-mentioned requests.

Gowda had earlier met with a delegation of sericulturists who complained that they have been affected by the alleged dumping of silk by China. The delegation also appealed to the government to impose additional anti-dumping duty on China as well as ban imports from that country to protect domestic sericulturaists.

Gowda assured them that he would discuss the matter with the chief minister and expressed confidence that the Centre would take all necessary steps to protect the interests of the Indian silk industry.

Karnataka government’s move comes amid calls to boycott Chinese products in the wake of a tense border standoff with Beijing and also efforts to attract companies that may consider relocating from China in the post-corona world.