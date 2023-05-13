Karnataka 2023 election result LIVE: Malavalli, Maddur, Melukote, Mandya, Shrirangapattana, Nagamangala, Krishnarajpete

Karnataka election 2023 results: 73% of over 52 million Karnataka voters casted their vote in the recently conducted polls on May 10, 2023. Mandya area constituencies are Malavalli, Maddur, Melukote, Mandya, Shrirangapattana, Nagamangala, Krishnarajpete, and Krishnarajanagara

Dr. K. Annadani from JD(S) won the Malavalli constituency in the 2018 elections, and received a total of 103,038 votes. The winner of Maddur constituency in the 2018 Karnataka elections was D.C. Thammanna from JD(S), who received a total of 109,239 votes. C.S. Puttaraju from JD(S) emerged as the winner of the Melukote constituency in the 2018 Karnataka elections, having a total of 96,003 votes. M Srinivas from JD(S) emerged as the winner of the Mandya constituency with a total of 69,421 votes. JD(S) Ravindra Srikantaiah won the Shrirangapattana constituency with a total of 101,307 votes. Suresh Gowdaa from JD(S) emerged victorious in the Nagamangala constituency of Karnataka in the 2018 elections, having received a total of 112,396 votes. The winner of the Krishnarajpet constituency in the 2018 Karnataka elections was Narayanagowda from JD(S), who secured a total of 88,016 votes. Sa. Ra. Mahesh from JD(S) won the Krishnarajanagara constituency in the 2018 Karnataka elections, he secured a total of 85,011 votes.

Vote counting of Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.

Seats Candidates Party Leading Margin Malavalli P.M.Narendraswamy INC 3992 Maddur UDAYA.K.M INC 17937 Melukote DHARSHAN PUTTANNAIAH Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha 2358 Mandya B.R. RAMACHANDRA Janata Dal (Secular) 7719 Shrirangapattana A.B. RAMESHA BANDISIDDEGOWDA INC 8658 Nagamangala N. CHALUVARAYASWAMY INC 3181 Krishnarajpete H.T.MANJU Janata Dal (Secular) 11574 Krishnarajanagara RAVISHANKAR.D. INC 8349