Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE- Hadagalli, Hagaribommanahalli, Vijayanagara, Kampli, Bellary, Bellary City, Sandur
Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE- Hadagalli, Hagaribommanahalli, Vijayanagara, Kampli, Bellary, Bellary City, Sandur

Updated on May 13, 2023 02:15 PM IST

Catch the latest vote counting trends for 2023 elections in Hadagalli, Hagaribommanahalli, Vijayanagara, Kampli, Bellary, Bellary City, Sandur and Kudligi seats

Bengaluru: People wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for Karnataka Assembly elections, Karnataka.(PTI)
ByPaurush Omar

Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Bellary area constitutes - Hadagalli, Hagaribommanahalli, VijayanagaraKampli, Bellary, Bellary City, Sandur and Kudligi seats.

2018: Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Bellary area in 15th Legislative Assembly

SeatsCandidatesPartyVotes
HadagalliP T Parameshwara NaikINC54,097
HagaribommanahalliBheema Naik LBPINC78,337
Vijayanagara Anand SinghINC83,214
KampliJ N GaneshINC80,592
BellaryB NagendraINC79,086
Bellary CityG Somasekhara ReddyBJP76,089
SandurE TukaramINC78,106
KudligiN Y GopalakrishnaBJP50,085

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.

Leading candidates in constituencies of Bellary area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023

ConstituencyCandidatePartyLeading/ Vote margin
Hadagalli *Krishna NayakaBJP1444 (73200)
HagaribommanahalliNemarajanaik KJD(S)5504
Vijayanagara *H R GaviyappaINC32733 (
KampliJ N GaneshINC11500
BellaryB NagendraINC25001
Bellary CityNara Bharath ReddyINC9128
SandurE TukaramINC3199
Kudligi *Srinivas N TINC54350 (104753)
* Result declared

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 02:15 PM

    Congress'  H R Gaviyappa defeated BJP's Siddharth Singh A Thakur to win Vijayanagara seat

    INC's H R Gaviyappa won Vijaynagra seat by a margin of 32733 votes.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 02:09 PM

    Hadagalli result declared: BJP's Krishna Nayak wins with 73200 votes

    BJP candidate Krishna Nayak wins Hadagalli constituency defeating Congress' P T Parmeshwara Naik by 1444 votes.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 01:47 PM

    Congress' Srinivas N T wins Kudligi seat

    Congress' Srinivas NT wins Kudligi constituency with 104753 replacing BJP's N Y Gopalakrishna.

    Srinivas defeated BJP's Lokesh V Nayak by 54350 votes.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 11:42 AM

    Congress is looking for a clean sweep in 8 seats of Bellary area, trailing only in 1

    Congress is leading in 7 of 8 seats in Bellary reagion with an exception of Hagaribommanahalli.

    Congress candidate L B P Bheema Naik in Hagaribommanahalli is trailing behind JD(S)'s Nemarajanaik K by 2396 votes.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 09:24 AM

    Congress is leading in Bellary with candidate B Nagendra leaving behind BJP's B Sreeramulu

    INC's B Nagendra is leading in Bellary, leaving behind BJP's B Sreeramulu by 830 votes.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 08:14 AM

    Bellary area results LIVE: Counting begins

    Counting begins for all Belary area constituencies

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 01:33 AM

    Karnataka election results 2023: Bellary area constituencies counting to commence at 8:00 am on 13 May

    Bellary area constituencies Hadagalli, Hagaribommanahalli, Vijayanagara, Kampli, Bellary, Bellary City, Sandur and Kudligi seats vote counting to commence on Saturday, 13 May, 2023.

    Catch latest updates for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

