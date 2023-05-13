Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE- Hadagalli, Hagaribommanahalli, Vijayanagara, Kampli, Bellary, Bellary City, Sandur

Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Bellary area constitutes - Hadagalli, Hagaribommanahalli, Vijayanagara, Kampli, Bellary, Bellary City, Sandur and Kudligi seats.

2018: Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Bellary area in 15th Legislative Assembly

Seats Candidates Party Votes Hadagalli P T Parameshwara Naik INC 54,097 Hagaribommanahalli Bheema Naik LBP INC 78,337 Vijayanagara Anand Singh INC 83,214 Kampli J N Ganesh INC 80,592 Bellary B Nagendra INC 79,086 Bellary City G Somasekhara Reddy BJP 76,089 Sandur E Tukaram INC 78,106 Kudligi N Y Gopalakrishna BJP 50,085

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.

Leading candidates in constituencies of Bellary area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023