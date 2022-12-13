K'taka: Son kills father, cuts body into 30 parts before dumping it in borewell

A 21-year-old man from Mudhol town of Karnataka’s Bagalkot district murdered his father and cut his body into 30 parts before disposing them in an unused borewell, the police said. The incident, which took place near Mantiyar bypass road on December 6, came to light on Monday evening.

According to the police, Vithal Kulali took his 54-year-old father Parushram Kulali, who was in an intoxicated state, from their house around 6 pm to their agriculture land near the bypass and allegedly killed him by hitting his head with an iron rod.

Later, he severed the body into about 30 parts, put them into a plastic bag and threw them into a borewell in the field.

When Parushram didn’t return home and the search for him didn’t yield any results, his wife and the accused’s mother filed a missing complaint with the Mudhol police on December 8.

The Mudhol police, as part of the investigation, interrogated the family members, which is when Vithal confessed to the crime and revealed where had disposed the body parts.

Bagalkot SP Jayaprakash told HT that Vithal was the fifth and the youngest son of Parushram who allegedly was an alcoholic, and often fought with family members and even assaulted them including his wife every day. Vithal reportedly took the drastic step as he was fed up of his father’s behaviour.

The accused told the police that he initially tried to dump the body inside the borewell, but later chopped it with an axe since it didn’t fit inside the well. “Vithal looked normal even after committing such a heinous crime. During inquiry, he told the police that he did not commit any mistake by killing his father because he had become a nightmare to his entire family, including his mother,” SP Jayaprakash said.

The police official added that the rod, axe, gunny bag and most of the parts of the deceased’s body were recovered. His family members, including his wife, identified the body, but the police are conducting a forensic examination to confirm it.