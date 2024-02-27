 Karnataka to equip youngsters with employment skills: CM | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Karnataka to equip youngsters with employment skills: CM

Karnataka to equip youngsters with employment skills: CM

ByNaheed Ataulla
Feb 27, 2024 09:00 AM IST

Siddaramaiah announced that his government will focus on starting Government Tool Room and Training Centres (GTTC)

Bengaluru: Chief minister Siddaramaiah announced on Monday that his government will focus on starting Government Tool Room and Training Centres (GTTC) to impart training skills to the youngsters. This will be in addition to giving stipends to unemployed youth under the Congress guarantee scheme of Yuva Nidhi.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah and skill development minister Sharan Prakash Patil interact with job aspirants on Monday. (HT)
Chief minister Siddaramaiah and skill development minister Sharan Prakash Patil interact with job aspirants on Monday. (HT)

Inaugurating a two-day mega job fair, Yuva Samruddhi Sammelana, at Bangalore Palace, Siddaramaiah said, “Merely giving stipend is not enough to tackle the unemployment issue. Training and skills should be imparted to equip the youth seeking jobs, which the GTTC will do.”

At least 580 private companies participated in the job fair that started on Monday and around 100,000 youngsters have so far registered for it, said officials.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance in 2014 of creating 200,000 jobs every year for the youngsters, the CM remarked, “This would have resulted in 2 million youth getting employment, but it was an empty promise, which has resulted in unemployment in the country rising to 8.40%.”

The Bengaluru job fair aims to help unemployed youths who have completed degree courses, including engineering, diploma and other job-oriented courses, to get job opportunities. The initiative is seen as a big push to provide job openings in addition to the state government’s Yuva Nidhi programme.

One of the five guarantees of the Congress government, Yuva Nidhi pays a stipend of 3,000 to those who have completed degree and 1,500 to diploma holders of the academic year 2022-2023 and are yet to get jobs.

The minister for skill development and medical education Sharan Prakash Patil said, the government aims to take job fairs to other districts in the future.

