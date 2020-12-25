e-paper
Karnataka to mark Vajpayee's birth anniversary with event on technology, innovation, higher education

Karnataka to mark Vajpayee’s birth anniversary with event on technology, innovation, higher education

The Departments of Electronics Information Technology Biotechnology and Science & Technology, and Skill Development will hold a five-panel discussion of 45 minutes each on five different topics.

india Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 08:38 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Bengaluru
The event will be a part of “Good Governance Day”, which will be observed on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25.
The event will be a part of "Good Governance Day", which will be observed on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25.(PTI file photo)
         

Karnataka government will hold a day-long programme, focusing on technology, global competence, innovation, higher education, and entrepreneurship, on former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary on Thursday.

The event will be a part of “Good Governance Day”, which will be observed on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25. The event will be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwatha Narayana at Vidhana Soudha in Bangaluru.

The Departments of Electronics Information Technology Biotechnology and Science & Technology, and Skill Development will hold a five-panel discussion of 45 minutes each on five different topics.

The themes of the panel discussions include “Technology for Global Readiness”, “Leveraging Innovation Ecosystem of Bengaluru”, “Beyond Bengaluru”, “Governance and Leadership for Quality Higher Education”, and “Industry Ready and Entrepreneurial Skills”.

Vice-chancellors, entrepreneurs, academicians, and visionaries will be present in these discussions and share their thoughts on related topics, the release said.

December 25 is celebrated as Good Governance Day in honour of Vajpayee.

