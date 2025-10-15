Karnataka to restrict RSS activities? Siddaramaiah's stern message as minister Priyank Kharge receives threats

In a move towards restricting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in public spaces in Karnataka, chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said his government is examining how to ensure that no organisation disturbs the people. Siddaramaiah said his government has taken action to restrict Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's public activities. (CMO Karnataka) (HT_PRINT)

The CM has thus directed the state chief secretary to review the action taken by the Tamil Nadu government on disallowing RSS activities in government spaces. "No organisation should disturb people in public places. Action has been taken in Tamil Nadu. We will examine it and take further action," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Hassan, according to ANI.

The decision is likely to restrict meetings of the RSS — parent body of the Centre's ruling BJP — on the premises of government and government-aided schools, public grounds and other lands of the state.

The move comes after Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge urged Siddaramaiah to bar RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, accusing the organisation of "brainwashing young minds" and promoting a "philosophy against the Constitution".

The Karnataka minister had written a letter to the CM urging restrictions, similar to those in Tamil Nadu. Following Kharge's letter, Siddaramaiah directed the Chief Secretary to review the action.

"The RSS organisation is using government spaces for its activities. Minister Priyank Kharge has written a letter stating that since it (activities in government/public spaces) has been banned in Tamil Nadu, it should be banned here as well," Siddaramaiah had said.

Priyank Kharge receives threat calls Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday said that he has been receiving threat calls over the past three days following his remarks on restricting RSS activities in government spaces.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the minister shared a video of an abusive call he claimed to have received over his letter and said his fight is not against individuals, but against “the toxic mentality spread by the RSS".