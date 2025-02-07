Karnataka weighs Bidadi, Tumakuru for second Bengaluru international airport

The Karnataka government is currently evaluating potential sites for Bengaluru’s second international airport, with deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and home minister G Parameshwara favouring different locations, poeple aware of the development said on Thursday. DK Shivakumar (ANI)

Shivakumar has proposed a site between Bidadi and Harohalli, near his hometown Kanakapura. However, Parameshwara has expressed doubts regarding its approval by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Instead, he has advocated for Tumakuru, located off the Bengaluru-Pune NH-40, and has identified two feasible sites there, they added.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Parameshwara mentioned that while and medium industries and infrastructure development minister MB Patil is reviewing the proposal, no final decision has been made. “There are two or three choices that should comply with the DGCA guidelines. We put forth our demand (for Tumakuru), and others (Shivakumar) also did it. The DGCA will look into the feasibility,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar clarified that a final decision on the second airport will be taken only after the Global Investors Meet (GIM). “The minister for large and medium industries is reviewing the plan. He has not discussed finalising the sites either with me or the chief minister. Only a preliminary meeting has been held,” he said.

On Thursday, Parameshwara reiterated that the selection of the airport site is a technical matter and should not be a subject of extensive debate. “The government will make a final decision — it is a technical matter. The pros and cons will be discussed before making a decision, but there is no need for so much debate,” he said.

Currently, the government is assessing Bidadi and Tumakuru as potential locations. While Parameshwara indicated a preference for Tumakuru, he acknowledged that both sites have their own advantages. “Whether it is built in Bidadi or Tumakuru, both locations will have their advantages. Our preference is for Tumakuru, but there is no need to create confusion over it,” he said.

The necessity for a second airport was first highlighted by infrastructure minister MB Patil in July last year. The proposed airport is expected to handle an annual capacity of 100 million passengers. The Karnataka government has been considering several sites, including Kanakapura Road, Mysuru Road, Magadi, Doddaballapura, Dabaspete, and Tumakuru, as identified by the Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited (IDeCK). The state government aims to complete the project by 2033, aligning with the expiration of the exclusivity clause with Bengaluru International Airport Limited, which currently restricts the construction of another airport within a 150 km radius.

Union minister for civil aviation K Rammohan Naidu said that the Centre will proceed with the project if the Karnataka government submits a proposal. Replying to former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s (JD-S) question in the Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour, the minister said, “One common agreement is that Bengaluru airport is getting saturated. There are reports that the Karnataka government is also looking for setting up another airport in Bengaluru. If the proposal comes from the Karnataka government to set up another airport at Bengaluru, we will take it forward,” the minister said