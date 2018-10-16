Karnataka woman thrashes bank manager for alleged sex abuse, video is viral

A video of a woman thrashing a bank manager for allegedly sexually harassing her has made its way on Twitter and is currently going viral.

The incident took place in Davanagere, Karnataka on Monday after Devaiah, manager at the DHFL Bank, invited the woman to his house to process documents related to Rs 2 lakh loan she sought, police said. When she reached his house, the manager allegedly sexually harassed her. What followed has been captured on camera by onlookers.

The 51-seconds-long video, posted by news agency ANI on Twitter, shows the woman dragging the man by the collar and beating him up using a stick. When the man snatches the stick away from her, she is seen slapping him and even using one of her slippers to hit him.

#WATCH Woman in Karnataka's Davanagere thrashes a bank manager for allegedly asking sexual favours to approve her loan (15 October) pic.twitter.com/IiiKbiEgZ9 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018

“The woman had gone to the accused’s house around 2 pm. Once there, the manager allegedly harassed her saying he would process the documents,” Chetan Singh Rathore, Superintendent of Police of the district, said. The incident took place around 3.30 pm.

Devaiah has been booked under sections 354 and 354 A, which deal with sexual harassment. “The accused has been remanded in judicial custody,” Rathore added.

Shared six hours ago, the video has managed to collect over 2,300 retweets and more than 5,300 ‘likes’ – and still counting. Several people have praised the woman for her actions especially in the wake of the #MeToo movement gathering momentum in the country.

