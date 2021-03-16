Home / India News / Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: Shiv Sena wants Belgaum to be declared Union Territory
india news

Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: Shiv Sena wants Belgaum to be declared Union Territory

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' alleged that a pro-Kannada organisation recently beat up Marathi people in Belgaum, removed Marathi boards from shops there and also targeted pro-Marathi social media users.
PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Shiv Sena leader and Executive Editor of the 'Saamana' newspaper, Sanjay Raut. (HT_PRINT)

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said Belgaum should be declared as a Union Territory, alleging that atrocities on Marathi-speaking people by pro-Kannada outfits were continuing there.

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' alleged that a pro-Kannada organisation recently beat up Marathi people in Belgaum, removed Marathi boards from shops there and also targeted pro-Marathi social media users.

The Karnataka police were also harassing Marathi people, it claimed.

"If the atrocities are not going to stop, then the Centre should declare Belgaum as a Union Territory," it said.

Maharashtra claims certain areas, including Belgaum, Karwar and Nippani which are part of Karnataka, contending the majority of the population in these areas is Marathi-speaking.

The dispute between the two states over Belgaum and other border areas is pending before the Supreme Court for many years.

The editorial in 'Saamana' requested Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to take up the issue with the Centre and Karnataka chief minister.

There are Marathi people in Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and Vadodara (Gujarat) also. But, they never had any clashes with locals, the publication said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India hands over training aids to Lankan Navy for capacity building

Amid furore over his candidature, Swapan Dasgupta resigns from Rajya Sabha

News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi extends support to bank employees' strike

RS chairman Venkaiah Naidu's office receives Swapan Dasgupta's resignation

It also said people speaking different languages have been residing in Maharashtra for so many years and that Marathi people never treated them badly.

"The way the BJP government in Karnataka is handling the atrocities committed on the Marathi community by locals, it seems to be encouraging such miscreants," the Sena alleged.

It is "illegal" to treat Marathi-speaking people in such a way when the boundary dispute issue is pending before the Supreme Court, the editorial said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka maharashtra shiv sena sanjay raut
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP