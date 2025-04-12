Karni Sena, waving swords, asks MP to apologise for Rana Sanga remarks at big meet in Agra

The Karni Sena and more than 40 other Kshatriya-caste groups held rallies to celebrate the ‘Rakt Samman Sammelan’ (Blood Respect Conference), on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, and demanded an apology from Samajwadi Party leader Ramji Lal Suman for insulting Rajput king Rana Sanga. Karni Sena members were seen brandishing guns and swords during rallies celebrating the birth anniversary of Rana Sanga(PTI)

They also threatened that if Suman did not apologise, they would take action against him. The Karni Sena's state president, Sandeep Singh, said, “A key decision was taken during the gathering. If MP Ramji Lal Suman's apology for his remarks does not come soon, the participating Kshatriya organisations will formulate a strategy of action.”

Rajya Sabhi MP Suman, on March 21, said in parliament that is Muslims are considered Babur's descendants and thus traitors, then even those descending from the 16th century Rajput king Rana Sanga were also the same.

He argued that Rana Sanga had invited Mughal emperor Babur to India to defeat Ibrahim Lodhi, the last sultan of the Delhi Sultanate.

His comments sparked outrage among the Rajput community, including the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha and the Karni Sena.

SP leader moves Allahabad high court

Ramji Lal Suman, moved the Allahabad high court, seeking protection after his remarks about Rana Sanga triggered threats of violence from the Karni Sena and other similar outfits.

On March 26, the Samajwadi Party leader's residence was allegedly attacked by Karni Sena members.

In anticipation of the 'Rakt Samman Sammelan' on Saturday, security around Suman's house was increased significantly. The conference which is held on Rana Sanga's birth anniversary saw hundreds of people on the streets, brandishing guns and swords.

Police personnel have been deployed across 24 checkpoints in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Police presence has also been increased in Meerut, Jhansi and Mainpuri. Barriers have been erected and social media activity around the conference is being monitored as well.