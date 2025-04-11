Rana Sanga remark backlash: SP MP Suman moves Allahabad HC, seeks security

Samajwadi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman has filed a writ petition before the Allahabad high court seeking security in view of the attack on his house following a remark made by him in Parliament on 16th-century Rajput king Rana Sanga last month. Samajwadi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman. (HT file)

The petition is likely to be taken up by the court soon. In his petition, the MP has also sought an impartial probe into the alleged attack by Karni Sena activists on his house at Agra and also action against those who were involved in the incident.

The controversy began when Suman made a statement in Parliament on March 21 suggesting that Rana Sanga had invited Mughal emperor Babur to India to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. “If Indian Muslims are labelled as Babur’s descendants, then by the same logic, other communities could also be seen as descendants of a “traitor” like Rana Sanga,” he had remarked.

These remarks led to an immediate backlash from Rajput organisations, including the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha and the Karni Sena.

Subsequently, the members of Karni Sena attacked and vandalised the SP MP’s residence in Agra on March 26. Thereafter, Randhir Suman, a former MLA and son of Ramji Lal Suman, lodged an FIR with Agra’s Hariparwat police station against the unknown mob.

The petitioner has alleged that Karni Sena demanded an apology from him for his remark on Rana Sanga and also threatened if the apology was not tendered, a similar demonstration will be made again on April 12.

According to the petitioner, in view of the said threat, he has requested the government to provide him adequate security. The SP MP said a letter seeking security was also sent to the President of India, the Vice-President and the Union home minister. However, when no security was provided, he filed the present writ petition before the high court.