Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kartarpur corridor's second anniversary today, travel remains suspended
india news

Kartarpur corridor's second anniversary today, travel remains suspended

The gurdwara had faced neglect for 70 years after Independence due to its location along the International Border.
Indian pilgrims at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib after the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor.(REUTERS)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 08:05 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Tuesday marks the second anniversary of the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, a visa-free border crossing that connects the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to India. The 4.7-kilometre-long corridor was inaugurated on November 9, 2019 to commemorate the 550th Parkash Gurpurb (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. It is believed that the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib is the final resting place of Guru Nanak.

The gurdwara had faced neglect for 70 years after Independence due to its location along the International Border. The proposal for the Kartarpur corridor was first made in 1999 by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif. The proposal was part of the Delhi-Lahore bus diplomacy.

Before this, Sikh pilgrims from India had to take a bus to Lahore to get to Kartarpur which is an almost 125-kilometre-long journey.

Currently, the movement of pilgrims to Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and the neighbouring country has banned all travel from India citing the surge in cases in April this year. It is shut since March 2020.

India had gone ahead with the opening of the corridor last year to respect the sentiments of the Sikh community despite strong misgivings about several steps taken by the Pakistani side, including the imposition of a service fee of $20 on every pilgrim, and security concerns.

RELATED STORIES

Following the closure of the corridor in March, Pakistan had offered to reopen it in June. Pakistan has also opened its section of the corridor on the occasion of some Sikh festivals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kartarpur sahib kartarpur pilgrim pakistan coronavirus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Karnataka issues Covid-19 guidelines for short term travellers from Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu rain: 4 dead, orange alert issued; cyclonic circulation persists

SC issues notice on PIL seeking facilities for victims of domestic violence

Focus on joint efforts to combat terror at summit
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP