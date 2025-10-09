Karur stampede: TVK moves SC against HC’s SIT probe order

Tamil actor Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, challenging a Madras high court order constituting a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives last month. Vijay (PTI)

The petition, filed by TVK’s secretary Aadhav Arjuna, was mentioned before Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai, who agreed to list the matter for hearing on Friday -- the same day the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a similar plea filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Anandan seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident.

In its plea, the TVK sought an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court, contending that the high court’s SIT, comprising only Tamil Nadu police officers, would not inspire public confidence. The party alleged the possibility of a pre-planned conspiracy by miscreants behind the stampede, and argued that a probe by the state police would not be impartial.

The party also took exception to the critical observations made by the high court against Vijay and TVK, terming them “unwarranted and harsh.” The high court, while ordering the SIT probe, had castigated the actor-politician and his party for their conduct after the tragedy, observing that they “fled from the scene” and failed to express any regret or responsibility.

“This court strongly condemns the conduct of Mr. Vijay, the organisers of the event, and the members of the political party for fleeing from the scene of occurrence immediately after mishaps… There has been no statement, no expression of responsibility from the political party… This omission reflects the political party’s disregard for human life and public accountability,” the court had said.

The high court’s October 3 order, passed by justice N Senthilkumar, described the Karur stampede as a “huge man-made disaster” and directed the constitution of an SIT led by IPS officer Asra Garg.

The single-judge’s order came hours after a two-judge bench of the Madurai bench of the Madras high court dismissed a batch of petitions, including one filed by TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna and another by BJP’s Uma Anandan, seeking a CBI probe.

The Karur tragedy occurred on September 27 at Veluswamypuram, where thousands had gathered for a TVK rally to be addressed by Vijay. While permission had been granted for around 10,000 attendees, reports suggest the crowd swelled to between 25,000 and 60,000, with many arriving hours early under scorching heat and without adequate water or facilities. Narrow approach roads, blocked exits, and poor crowd control triggered panic and a fatal crush.

Following the incident, police registered an FIR against several TVK functionaries, excluding Vijay, on charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligence and misrepresentation of crowd estimates.