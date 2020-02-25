e-paper
‘Kashmir a big problem between India and Pakistan’, says US president Donald Trump

Trump who had earlier offered to mediate between India and Pakistan, said Kashmir is a “big problem” but refrained from another offer of mediation.

india Updated: Feb 25, 2020 19:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
US President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing in New Delhi, Tuesday.
US President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)
         

US President Donald Trump Tuesday said India and Pakistan will have to work to solve the Kashmir issue.

Trump who had earlier offered to mediate between India and Pakistan, said Kashmir is a “big problem” but refrained from another offer of mediation.

“I didn’t say anything about that (being mediator). Kashmir obviously is a big problem between India and Pakistan, they are going to work out their problem. They have been doing it for a long time,” he said at a press conference.

India had rebuffed the American president’s earlier offers of mediation, insisting that Kashmir was a bilateral issue with Pakistan.

He has made more than half a dozen offers to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir. The latest one was last month in Davos when told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan he wants to “help” resolve the Kashmir issue.

One of Trump’s offers to mediate came after Imran Khan met him ahead of the UN General Assembly session last year.

India maintains that no third party has any role in the Kashmir issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also categorically rejected any scope for third party mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year and bifurcated it into two Union territories. Pakistan reacted by downgrading ties and expelling the Indian ambassador.

